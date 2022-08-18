ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland grocery demands action after 4th break-in

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland grocery store is cleaning up after a Friday night break-in – the fourth in several weeks. Ashwin Chhetri manages his father’s store, 82 Powell Deli & Grocery, at 8201 Southeast Powell Blvd. Saturday morning, Chhetri was yet again making notes on...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

The Squeaky Wheel Gets The Pandering

Good governments serve all constituents without fear or favor. Bad governments pick winners and losers. Take “Feckless” Ted Wheeler, failed Mayor of Portland. Wheeler plans to ban camping by drug-addicted squatters but only along routes where kids walk to school. Protecting kids should be a top priority, of...
PORTLAND, OR
brooklynvegan.com

Joe Haener (Gris Gris, Dodos, Shannon Shaw), Rest in Peace

Joe Haener, musician and drummer who was a member of Oakland group Gris Gris and played with The Dodos, Shannon Shaw, and more, died on Tuesday in an auto accident in Aurora, OR. He was 41. Shannon Shaw and Joe were engaged to be married, and the news was shared...
AURORA, OR
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022

Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Remembering Rockwood's history at the Gresham Museum

Donations needed for exhibit celebrating communities outside of city's 'Historic Downtown.'Rockwood was named after pioneering farmers encountered nearly unworkable soil filled with rocks and boulders — an unfortunate legacy of the ancient Missoula Floods. But nevertheless a small community grew around the crossroads of Stark and 181st — then the intersection of Baseline and Rockwood roads. The community was characterized by the roadhouses that served stagecoach traffic leaving Portland. At least one, known as Birdleg's Place, was owned by a Black resident and in operation until 1936, outlasting many competitors that shuttered during Prohibition. A D V E...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Molting dragonflies leave behind Gresham 'ghosts'

Spent exoskeletons can be found clutching reeds along local ponds, Johnson Creek.An 1842 poem captured it best — "An inner impulse rent the veil / Of his old husk: from head to tail / Came out clear plates of sapphire mail." Lord Tennyson, who poetically described a dragonfly splitting its old skin and emerging vibrantly colored, would be delighted by the scene at Gresham's ponds, lakes and creeks, as thousands of dragonflies are shedding old skins. Dragonflies are heavy-bodied, strong-flying insects with three distinct body segments protected by a chitinous exoskeleton and two compound eyes. They have a toothed...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Portland man wanted for ‘prolific graffiti’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a 22-year-old Portland man suspected of “prolific graffiti,” the Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday. Police said Emile Anthony Laurent is responsible for “tens of thousands of dollars in damage.” They served a search warrant on his home in late spring and seized evidence.
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Portland

Are you new to Portland and looking for somewhere to eat?. Or maybe you love Italian food and want to find new places to enjoy it. Whatever the case, I have taken it upon myself to be your friendly guide. Portland is an amazing city famous for its vibrant food,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 19-21

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's probably tempting to go out to the Oregon Coast this weekend, like any summer weekend. But there's so much to do in and around the city of Portland. This weekend's really got everything — a soapbox derby, Thunderbirds, Isaac Brock, bike races, burgers, couture, Shakespeare and a street fair.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Hiker Dies In Fall At Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beagles rescued from laboratory breeding farm arrive at PDX

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly 150 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a laboratory breeding farm arrived Saturday at the Portland International Airport. “The first day of their new life starts today,” said Laura Klink, spokesperson for the Oregon Humane Society. The dogs were removed from Indiana-based Envigo...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Another eyesore in Portland

I couldn’t agree more with Richard Weill of Corbett, the city needs to eliminate outdoor dining sheds that resemble shanties from the Great Depression (“Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets,” Aug. 7). Outdoor dining sheds were built out of necessity, not intended to be permanent fixtures. They’ve become an eyesore in a city already overwhelmed with graffiti, used needles, garbage, homeless camps, more garbage, etc.
PORTLAND, OR

