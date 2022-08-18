Read full article on original website
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
Perfect Weather for Pioneer Days in New Boston, Tx This Weekend
It's the 51st Annual New Boston Pioneer Days, The Hottest Festival in Texas and it's this weekend. Going on tonight and runs through Saturday, August 20. Enjoy the carnival and rides Thursday & Friday (Armbands $25 or tickets) from 6 PM to 10 PM each night. Saturday rides are from 11 AM-3 PM then 6 PM -10 PM.
Heavy Rains Moving Across Texas – Texarkana Flood Watch Through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a "FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING." Includes Texarkana and the surrounding area. From the National Weather Service: This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Arkansas, southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana,. east Texas and northeast Texas. Today and tonight:. A...
Gateway Farmers’ Market 25 Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Texarkana
Wow, it is hard to believe that Gateway Farmers' Market has been around for a quarter of a century. That's right, and that's why you don't want to miss their 25th-year Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, August 20. What All Can You Buy at Gateway Farmers' Market?. Not only will you...
The Angel Fund Foundation ‘Putt For A Purpose’ September 17
The Texarkana Angel Fund Foundations' "Putt For A Purpose" will be Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 PM at The Texarkana Country Club. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Angel fund foundation. The event features a drawdown with a chance to win $5,000, a great silent auction with items from local businesses, and great musical entertainment as well.
ktoy1047.com
Police announce date for Trunk or Treat
The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College
Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
City appoints interim Texarkana, Ark. police chief
City Manager Jay Ellington appointed Assistant Chief Bobby Jordan Friday as Interim Chief of Police for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
eparisextra.com
Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year
Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County under flash flood watch into Monday
Columbia County is under a flash flood watch through Monday night. The National Weather Service in Shreveport issued the watch Saturday night for Columbia, Miller, Lafayette and Union counties in Arkansas, adjacent Louisiana parishes, and most of Northeast Texas for possible flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Flooding of rivers, creeks,...
ktoy1047.com
Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate
The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Department gave awards to two civilians at a ceremony today at the Bi-State Justice Building.
Busy B Ranch Celebrates One Year Anniversary and You’re Invited
Ready for some family fun this weekend? Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park, the newest and largest DriveThru park in Jefferson, Texas will be celebrating its one-year anniversary this Saturday, August 20. To help with the celebration I will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kicker 102.5...
swark.today
100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team
Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
Learn Yoga And Tai Chi On Saturday At The Ace Of Clubs House
You can learn all about Tai Chi and Yoga on Saturday at the Ace Of Clubs House in historic downtown Texarkana. If you want to learn about Tai Chi and Yoga and their health benefits the Texarkana Museum Systems has something for you on Saturday. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this upcoming event:
Favorite High School Cruising Hangouts in the 1970’s in Texarkana
It's that time of year again, back to school, Friday Night Football, and hanging with friends from school. Back when I was in school at Arkansas High which was in the late 70s, yes I am pretty much giving away my age we had a lot of places we hung out at after a game or on the weekend.
Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
Cool Off With Water Races For a Great Cause on Saturday in Texarkana
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
