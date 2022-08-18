Read full article on original website
Related
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
US home prices could sink as much as 15% in a market crash but a moderate downturn is still more likely, Fitch says
The odds of a severe housing downturn have risen, and US home prices could sink as much as 15% in that scenario, said Fitch. But a moderate pullback is still the more likely outcome, the credit rating agency said. Fitch sees housing activity falling by mid-single digits in 2023 and...
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
Here Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets Now
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
The housing market is in a recession — and it's giving buyers a small window to close a good deal
Homebuilder sentiment plunged in July to contractionary levels, signaling a housing market downturn. With mortgage rates dipping and home sales slowing, buyers finally have a chance to snag a good deal. The opportunity won't last long, as more rate hikes — and higher mortgage rates — are coming.
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
Home prices are falling as homebuilders get put ‘on their a–‘
Homebuilders fear what six months about was unthinkable: oversupply
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Redfin: These housing markets are the most at risk of falling home prices
Homebuyers had enough. Spiked mortgage rates on top of record home price appreciation—up 42% since the onset of the pandemic—pushed monthly mortgage payments to a level that is simply unattainable for tens of millions of would-be buyers. As more buyers take a rain check, the housing market correction only gets more intense.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
biztoc.com
Wealthy Americans are flocking to a commonly belittled U.S. state
High-earning Americans are moving there at nearly four times the rate of other states, per a new report. Hint: it's home to a lot of flamingos and now bankers, too.
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber plummeted Friday, extending losses that marked a new 2022 low just two days ago. Prices fell sharply, sinking as much as 5% to $475 per thousand board feet, as the housing market showed continued signs of cooling. The construction essential is now down nearly 70% from its May 2021 peak, having fallen 56% year-to-date.
FOXBusiness
Real estate expert advises prospective home buyers not to just look at 30-year fixed-mortgage rate
Samantha DeBianchi, founder of DeBianchi Real Estate, encouraged prospective home buyers to look beyond a 30-year fixed-mortgage rate and explore other options when considering purchasing a home. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday, the real estate expert recommended "shopping out mortgage rates" as the 30-year fixed rate sits above...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 5