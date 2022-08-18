ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets Now

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
NASHUA, NH
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

