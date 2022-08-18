Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
US News and World Report
Jackson Hole Takes Center Stage as the Center of the Economic Universe This Week
Forget Wall Street or Main Street. All eyes will be on the idyllic hamlet of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week as economists, politicians, market watchers and others gather in the Grand Tetons beginning Thursday for the Federal Reserve’s summer economic symposium. [. READ:. Report: U.S. Economy Could See Recession...
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
US News and World Report
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
US News and World Report
Hawkish Fed Comments Knock Stocks, Help Dollar
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stock markets slipped for an eighth straight session on Wednesday, and the dollar loomed large as fresh hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official kept investors cautious ahead of this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari was the latest official to...
Asian shares mixed after modest Wall Street fall
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as a wait-and-see mood set in following another — though more modest — day of sell-offs on Wall Street. Worries about inflation are weighing on investors’ minds, including in Asia. Inflation data for Singapore released earlier in the week showed inflation was still going strong, with core inflation headed higher to 4.8% year on year for July. Food price inflation was at 6.1%.
US News and World Report
Chinese Battery Giant CATL Posts Strong Q2 Profit on Robust EV Sales
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, more than doubled its profit in the second quarter as Chinese authorities rolled out incentives to boost EV sales to cushion the impact of lockdowns during the period. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a...
US News and World Report
Fed's Kashkari Says His Biggest Fear Is Inflation Will Be More Persistent
(Reuters) -Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday his biggest fear is that the U.S. central bank misreads the extent and persistence of price pressures and will need to deliver even more aggressive rate hikes to control inflation. Kashkari is already the most hawkish of all the...
US News and World Report
Australia No. 2 Grocer Coles Grows FY Profit, Warns of Cost Pressures
(Reuters) -Australian No. 2 supermarket chain Coles Group posted a jump in annual profit on Wednesday, bettering analyst forecasts, as it reined in spending amid surging inflation, but warned cost pressure was set to continue, sending its shares down sharply. Retailers globally have warned that rising fuel and ingredient costs...
US News and World Report
China Faces More Climate Havoc Despite Cool-Off in Some Regions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Extreme heat in China played havoc with crops and power supplies on Wednesday despite lower temperatures in some regions, with authorities across the Yangtze river basin scrambling to limit the damage from climate change on crops and livestock. The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially...
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds Seven China-Related Entities to Export Control List
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday. According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science...
US News and World Report
Tesla Hopes New Investors Go for the Ride After Stock Split
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday.
