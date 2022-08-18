Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
U.S. and International Presidents Cup qualifiers finalized; will they all compete?
WILMINGTON, Del. – The automatic qualifiers for the upcoming Presidents Cup were finalized Sunday following the conclusion of the BMW Championship. Davis Love III’s U.S. squad will feature Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau. Only Burns will be making his first...
Golf Channel
Sources: Players send proposal for Tour changes to Jay Monahan, who meets with media Wednesday
The game’s top players want to compete against each other more often and for larger purses. That was the message that emerged from last week’s exclusive, players-only meeting in Wilmington, Delaware. According to multiple sources, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy unveiled a new series of events that would feature elevated purses and limited fields that would bring the game’s top players together more often.
Golf Channel
Kapalua now to include tournament winners, top 30 in FedExCup
The Sentry Tournament of Champions isn’t just for winners anymore. The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that, beginning in 2023, the first event of the calendar year will now be open to tournament winners as well as any player who qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship. The move should strengthen...
Golf Channel
Players feel the pressure - and a sense of victory - in qualifying for Tour Championship
WILMINGTON, Del. – Adam Scott sat two shots off the lead Sunday but knew he had little margin for error. Sahith Theegala was so nervous warming up on the range that he had trouble holding the club. K.H. Lee felt the cruelty of being the first man out and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Channel
Staggered scoring and bonus payout for playoff finale at Tour Championship
The FedExCup Playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship, but not everyone will start from scratch. With the staggered scoring system in place, Scottie Scheffler will take a two-stroke advantage into the opening round at East Lake. Starting scores are based on where players stand in FedExCup points. Here's how...
Golf Channel
BMW Championship purse payout: Patrick Cantlay, Scott Stallings cash in big
Patrick Cantlay notched his eighth PGA Tour title – and his third playoff victory – by successfully defending at the BMW Championship. Cantlay earned enough FedExCup points to move into the second spot in points entering the finale. He also pocketed a nice sum of money, with $2.7 million.
Golf Channel
Michael Thorbjornsen headlines U.S. squad for World Amateur Team Championship
The USGA announced Tuesday that Michael Thorbjornsen, Gordon Sargent and Austin Greaser will represent the USA in the World Amateur Team Championship, to be played Aug. 24-27 at Le Golf National in Paris, France. All three players rank inside the top 10 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings; 2022 NCAA...
Golf Channel
Viktor Hovland wins college scholarship for an aspiring student with BMW ace
Viktor Hovland may not have been in contention at this week’s BMW Championship, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t hit any meaningful shots on Sunday. After holing out from a greenside bunker for birdie at the first, Hovland stepped up on the 206-yard par-3 second with a 6-iron in his hands. His tee shot took a couple hops before slamming into the flagstick and falling to the bottom of the cup for the first ace of this year’s FedExCup Playoffs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf Channel
Back injury forces Will Zalatoris out of Tour Championship, Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris will miss the Tour Championship and next month’s Presidents Cup after doctors determined that he has two herniated disks in his back. Entering the season finale at No. 3 in the points standings, Zalatoris will drop to 30th place in the FedExCup and receive $500,000 in bonus money. The 26-year-old was coming off his first Tour victory at the playoff opener in Memphis, which vaulted him to No. 1 in the points standings and potentially put him in line for the $18 million first-place prize.
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Tour Championship, CP Women's and more
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Golf Channel
Pat Perez drops out of LIV Golf antitrust lawsuit: 'I didn’t really think it through'
Pat Perez becomes the second LIV Golf player to drop out of the circuit's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to Sports Illustrated. "I didn’t really think it through," Perez told SI. "I did it to back our guys." Perez, a three-time Tour winner, was one of the...
Golf Channel
Former child star Lucy Li clinches LPGA Tour card for 2023
Eight years ago, Lucy Li made history as the youngest person to play in the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 11. This week, she mathematically clinched her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season via the Epson Tour top 10. “It’s great,” Li said. “Just to officially...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
Tour Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler favored to win FedExCup finale
As the FedExCup Playoffs conclude at East Lake, Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favorite to win the Tour Championship. Beginning at 10 under in the staggered scoring format, Scheffler is listed at +225 according to PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of reigning FedExCup champion, Patrick Cantlay, who will start at 8 under and goes into the tournament at +300.
Golf Channel
The toughest man in the arena: Sam Bennett overcomes loss, difficult road to win U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, N.J. – Drop Sam Bennett in any sports arena and he’ll find a way to excel. He played four sports at Madisonville (Texas) High School, where he was an All-District shooting guard on the basketball hardwood, defensive specialist on the baseball diamond and district champion on the tennis court.
Golf Channel
Cheyenne Woods elected to Wake Forest University Hall of Fame
Another Hall of Fame, another Woods. Cheyenne Woods, Tiger’s niece, has been elected to the Wake Forest University Hall of Fame. Woods graduated from Wake Forest in 2012 with a degree in communications before going on to play on the LPGA, the Epson Tour and the Ladies European Tour.
Golf Channel
‘It sounds like LIV 2.0’: Tour grapples with how to bring game into 21st century
WILMINGTON, Del. – Study the template of the BMW Championship. That might soon become the norm on the PGA Tour, at least for the upper echelon. Tiger Woods and 22 other boldfaced names assembled last week at a luxury hotel in downtown Wilmington to map out a path forward for a Tour that has been under siege since the arrival of LIV Golf earlier this summer. According to multiple media outlets – including a detailed report Sunday night from No Laying Up – the players emerged from that invitation-only meeting with unanimous support for a proposal that would see the Tour stage as many as 15 elevated events with select fields and massive purses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
PGA Tour attorneys file motion to unseal LIV Golf contracts
Less than a week after a U.S. District Court judge set an ambitious schedule for the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour, the legal wrangling began and set the stage for what promises to be a brutal discovery process. A motion filed Monday by attorneys for the Tour outlined...
Comments / 0