After more than two decades in professional golf, the next chapter for Tim O'Neal is here. Having turned 50 years old on Aug. 3, O'Neal has been given a sponsor's exemption into his first PGA Tour Champions event — the Ascension Charity Classic, Sept. 9-11. O'Neal will have his former Jackson State college teammate, A.J. Montecinos, who caddied for Y.E. Yang in his 2009 PGA Championship win over Tiger Woods, on his bag.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO