Tempe, AZ

Golf Channel

U.S. Amateur finalists Ben Carr, Sam Bennett bonded by grief

PARAMUS, N.J. – As Ben Carr stood on the first tee Saturday afternoon at The Ridgewood Country Club, moments from teeing off in his U.S. Amateur semifinal match opposite Derek Hitchner, he reached into the right pocket of his khaki shorts. Nothing. His pulse quickened as he then checked...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Paramus, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
On3.com

Oregon Ducks unveil cleats for season-opener vs. Georgia

With the start of the 2022 season right around the corner, it's only fitting that Oregon has begun to hint at its uniform combination for Week 1. On Friday, the Ducks unveiled the cleats that they will wear for their Sept. 3 matchup with Georgia in Atlanta. Oregon will...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Gavin Geweniger commits to Stanford

With just two weeks to go until the start of the college football season, Stanford got some positive news on the recruiting front. Gavin Geweniger, the three-star defensive lineman from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, announced his commitment to the Cardinal, choosing the Pac-12 North program over the likes of Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Records reveal fan-driven blowback from UCLA's exit of Pac-12

"It always seems impossible until it's done." – Nelson Mandela. Those were the words written under Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren's email signature when he received UCLA Chancellor Gene Block's application to the Big Ten on Thursday, June 30 at 9:42 a.m. P.T. (according to an email acquired by 247Sports via an Open Records Request).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf.com

4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap

Golf is a game of misses. We've all heard that cliche, because it's true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Tim O'Neal ready for 'new beginning' with PGA Tour Champions sponsor's exemption

After more than two decades in professional golf, the next chapter for Tim O'Neal is here. Having turned 50 years old on Aug. 3, O'Neal has been given a sponsor's exemption into his first PGA Tour Champions event — the Ascension Charity Classic, Sept. 9-11. O'Neal will have his former Jackson State college teammate, A.J. Montecinos, who caddied for Y.E. Yang in his 2009 PGA Championship win over Tiger Woods, on his bag.
GOLF

