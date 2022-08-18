Rose Zhang named top women’s amateur for third straight year, joins Heck and Kuehn on U.S. Women’s World Amateur team

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson set to become first trans woman to win LPGA Tour card
A transgender golfer has nearly met the Ladies Professional Golf Association's qualifications for its second stage, potentially becoming the first to earn an Epson Tour card. Hailey Davidson, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, last competed in a qualifying school stage in 2015 before transitioning into female and scoring 70 in the first round on Thursday and then a 76 during the second round on Friday at the Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. Players who score under 88 in all three rounds will earn 2023 Epson Tour Status. Davidson is ranked 127th among the over 300 other female golfers after playing competitively for over a year.
ESPN
Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships
TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
Golf Digest
Tom Weiskopf, acclaimed player and course architect, dies at 79 from pancreatic cancer
Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from a star-crossed playing career to critical success as a golf course designer, died at his home in Big Sky, Mont., on Saturday. Weiskopf was 79 and had been battling pancreatic cancer since being diagnosed with the disease in...
AOL Corp
2 U.S. Gymnasts Just Made History at the National Championships & May Be Headed for the Olympics Again
Two familiar faces just made history at the 2022 USA Gymnastics National Championships, and we might be seeing them headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. Jordan Chiles, 21, and Jade Carey, 22, who both competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a part of the U.S. women's gymnastics team, each made their return at this summer's National Championships. And while this may seem unsurprising, considering both just competed last summer in the Olympics, the two actually made history as the first U.S. Olympic female gymnasts to follow a season of NCAA college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, as noted by NBC Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods is possibly leading a movement that would create a circuit for elite players inside the PGA Tour
Back in February, as Saudi-backed LIV Golf was on the verge of launching, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan famously declared, “We’re moving on.” This has become golf’s version of “peace for our time.” In the ensuing six months, Monahan has tried to thwart LIV’s incursion by making a moral argument, at one point saying on national TV, “Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” Unmoved, no fewer than a dozen of his members bolted for a more lucrative competitor.
NBC Sports
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
Will Zalatoris suffers scary injury at BMW Championship on quest to repeat after FedEx St. Jude Championship win
Will Zalatoris is fresh off of a victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His win drew the attention of a number of public figures and he seemed primed for another big weekend at the BMW Championship. However, Zalatoris suffered an apparent injury on Saturday during the third round, per Golf.com’s Jack Hirsh.
Konnor McClain rallies to claim US gymnastics national title
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Konnor McClain arrived in Texas last spring adrift, her confidence shattered. The gymnastics that came so easily for so long to the precocious teenager had turned shaky. Uncertain. At one point last spring, she felt she was “the most garbage gymnast ever.” She watched the 2021 U.S. Championships from the stands and caught the Olympics on TV, wondering if the dream that once appeared so tantalizingly close had slipped out of reach, maybe for good. Nope. There McClain was on Sunday night during the final night of the 2022 championships, the talent that had always been apparent on full display, buoyed by a self-belief borne out of a mix of loss, grief and determination.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Digest
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
Tom Weiskopf, 1973 Open champion, dies at 79
Tom Weiskopf, who won The Open in 1973 and was a noted golf commentator and course architect, died at the
Jon Rahm stepped in to defend Hideki Matsuyama to a rules official at 2022 BMW Championship
Jon Rahm has struggled through the opening stages of the BMW Championship, posting a 73 during Thursday’s first round and then starting Friday’s second round with bogeys on two of his first seven holes. But that didn’t stop the world’s fifth-ranked player from stepping in when a PGA...
SkySports
Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
Golf Digest
Tom Weiskopf’s career, on and off the course, was better than he gave himself credit
Few golfers owned a more majestic and universally admired swing than Tom Weiskopf. It was both a blessing and a burden. Maybe the outspoken Ohioan didn’t win as much as some thought he should have—including himself. Still, Weiskopf, who died Saturday afternoon at age 79 from pancreatic cancer, enjoyed a full golf life that included a career as a successful golf course designer and television broadcaster in addition to being a major champion.
thecomeback.com
LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
Great Britain win men’s sprint relay before error proves costly in women’s race
Great Britain’s men won gold in the 4x100m relay final, but defeat for the women enabled Germany to top the medals table at the European Championships in Munich.The men profited from a blunder by Germany to win in a championship record time of 37.67 seconds, finishing ahead of France to take the title for a fourth successive time.Jeremiah Azu was fast out of the blocks on the opening leg and crisp changes enabled Zharnel Hughes and Jona Efoloko to continue the momentum before Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished strongly.That moment when you produce a Championship record 🔥🥇 @Jeremiah_Azu 🥇 @zharnel_hughes 🥇 @j_efoloko23...
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek slams US Open balls as 'horrible' as she questions why women cannot use the same as the men, claiming the lighter type is 'really hard to control'
Tennis World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has slammed the balls used at the US open as 'horrible' and questioned why men and women use different ones at the major. The US Open is the only Grand Slam where two different types of balls are used for the men's and women's tournaments, with the latter using lighter balls.
Golf Digest
'I'm sorry I cussed on TV': Emotional Ben Carr remembers late father after semifinal win at U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, N.J. — Ben Carr couldn't find it. The ball marker he uses for his late father, David, who passed away at the age of 52 in 2019, had gone missing. He looked for it everywhere on the first tee. Both pockets. His golf bag. Nothing. "I thought it...
Hooters Signs Offensive Linemen – The Unsung Heroes of College Football – to NIL Deals Across the Country
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Hooters, the original American wing joint, today announced it has inked deals to celebrate collegiate offensive linemen across the country and partner with the often-unheralded leaders of the gridiron through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. In addition to spotlighting the unsung heroes of college football, Hooters will double down on its distinctive approach by partnering with offensive line groups rather than individual athletes, underscoring that, like a lineman, bigger is better. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005034/en/ Hooters Signs Offensive Linemen – The Unsung Heroes of College Football – to NIL Deals Across the Country (Photo: Hooters)
Comments / 1