Week one of Williamson Count high school football is in the books. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate. Nolensville running back Samson Johnson carried 14 times for 89 yards and two scores, receiver Chance Fitzgerald collected seven passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Coby Walton went 14-27 for 227 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions as the Knights took care of BGA.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO