FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Nolensville Little League advances to Monday LLWS showdown with Great Lakes
The Nolensville Little League team continued its impressive showing in Williamsport Friday with an 11-2 victory over Utah. The team led 6-1 after two innings and never let up, scoring an additional 5 runs in the top of the fifth inning for insurance. Nolensville's Jack Rhodes had four hits in...
Page football shuts out rival Fairview in Battle of 840
The Page High School Patriots went on the road and shut out their rival Fairview, 19-0, and the annual Battle of 840 Friday night. Senior quarterback Colin Hurd led the way with 200 yards passing and two touchdowns on the evening, 161 of it to Max Collins, to give the Patriots the victory in a satisfying but sloppy shutout.
Football roundup: Nolensville blows out BGA, Brentwood and GCA among week one winners
Week one of Williamson Count high school football is in the books. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate. Nolensville running back Samson Johnson carried 14 times for 89 yards and two scores, receiver Chance Fitzgerald collected seven passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Coby Walton went 14-27 for 227 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions as the Knights took care of BGA.
Author who rose above ‘Couch Potato’ lifestyle set to sign latest book at Barnes & Noble
Can you imagine signing up for a triathlon without knowing how to swim, bike or run?. That was the case for Hilary Topper, three-time author, business owner and now endurance athlete. She overcame those obstacles, and has recently written her third book, From Couch Potato to Endurance Athlete – A Portrait of a Non-Athletic Triathlete. It’s published by Meyer & Meyer Sports Publishers.
New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors
The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
Brentwood over Blackman 2022
TDOT lane closures through Aug. 24
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Aug. 24 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Leipers Creek Rd. overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair (MM 18.6 – 29.1) will happen daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
School bus crash closes section of Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, no children aboard
A school bus crash closed Murfreesboro Road from Mack Hatcher to downtown Franklin on Friday morning after the bus left the roadway and severed a utility pole near the intersection of Ralston Lane. The Franklin Police Department announced the crash and temporary closure in a Tweet at 6:45 a.m., adding...
Harpeth Hall 'pauses' gender diversity philosophy
Harpeth Hall announced on Thursday that it will not move forward with a gender diversity philosophy released to the public last week. In recent years, students at the historically all-girls private school have come out as nonbinary and trans, prompting calls for Harpeth Hall to clarify a policy on gender diversity. WHP sister publication Nashville Scene wrote about gender diversity at Harpeth Hall last week.
