Parity looks to be prevalent as the boys' high school soccer season gets underway under warm and sunny conditions in northwest Ohio. Players and teams in the area are looking to build toward deep tournament runs when the weather turns cold. The Northern Lakes League and Three Rivers Athletic Conference will once again have a handful of teams that look to battle it out for district supremacy in Division I. Division III powerhouse Ottawa Hills looks to make another trip to the state tournament despite key losses to graduation.

SOCCER ・ NOW