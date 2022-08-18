ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Rock 104.1

Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
94.5 PST

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City

We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

Borgata’s July set monthly record for Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling and sports betting helped propel the Borgata in July to the best month an Atlantic City casino has ever had. Figures released Tuesday by New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement show the Borgata, the city’s top-performing casino, won more than $124 million from in-person casino gamblers, internet wagering and sports betting. The online and sports betting money is split with partners, so the casino doesn’t keep all of it.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Rock 104.1

Extensive Traffic Advisories For EHT, Hammonton, Atlantic County, NJ

TRAFFIC ADVISORY - COLUMBIA ROAD, HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY. Monday, August 22, 2022, through Wednesday, August 25, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in effect. This will impact portions of Columbia Road, between Middle Road & Hammonton Pleasant-Mills Road. New guardrails are being installed from 7:00 a.m. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

