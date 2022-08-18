Read full article on original website
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
The Stallone brothers are coming to Atlantic City on Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Sept. 2, Frank Stallone will headline at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. He’ll be backed by John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band during the performance. In addition to the...
PhillyBite
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, has captured out attention lately as it slowly built it's newest...
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Picture this: you’re spending a day at the Jersey shore and it’s nearing lunchtime. You didn’t pack anything to eat but your stomach is grumbling. Packing up all of your stuff and walking all the way back to your place is a hassle, wouldn’t you want an easier solution?
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
We're super lucky to live where we do here in South Jersey. Sure, there's the beach, the boardwalks, and all the entertainment. But, we're also lucky to live so close to many craft breweries and wineries!. Remember during COVID, the world wasn't one where we could travel around to all...
We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling and sports betting helped propel the Borgata in July to the best month an Atlantic City casino has ever had. Figures released Tuesday by New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement show the Borgata, the city’s top-performing casino, won more than $124 million from in-person casino gamblers, internet wagering and sports betting. The online and sports betting money is split with partners, so the casino doesn’t keep all of it.
The motto “Jersey Fresh” is famous the world over. The purpose of this report and wonderful photo gallery and descriptions directly below … are to illustrate that when you want the finest tomatoes and corn (and other produce and flowers) available anywhere … New Jersey is the place to go.
No one in the 1980s hung out at the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County to kill time. If you lived in the area, it was THE place to be. Check out a list of totally awesome stores and restaurants we had to shop. Merry Go Round, DEB, Sam Goody...you know...
1983 was a long time ago. To give you an idea of just how long ago it was, here's a look at five things that happened in 1983. 2- 125 million people watched the finale of M*A*S*H. 3- Pres. Reagan called the Soviet Union "The Evil Empire" 4- Michael Jackson's...
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
The Ring Magazine
ATLANTIC CITY — Bantamweight prospect Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez had no trouble in his first ten-round assignment, knocking Frank Gonzalez down three times to win by fourth round stoppage on Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Rodriguez (12-0, 7 knockouts) of Newark, N.J. by way of...
Rock 104.1
TRAFFIC ADVISORY - COLUMBIA ROAD, HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY. Monday, August 22, 2022, through Wednesday, August 25, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in effect. This will impact portions of Columbia Road, between Middle Road & Hammonton Pleasant-Mills Road. New guardrails are being installed from 7:00 a.m. to...
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
After putting on a weekly rodeo almost every Saturday night since 1955, Cowtown Rodeo isn't ready to sell its valuable land in South Jersey's Salem County to any e-commerce warehouse developers. Not that they haven't had some tempting offers. Grant Harris, who ran the Cowtown Rodeo for decades before selling...
Rock 104.1
