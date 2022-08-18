ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneydining.com

You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price

For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today

Disney Parks Skincare Product Provider H2O+ Closing, Products to Be Discontinued Next Month

H2O+, maker of hair and skincare products featured at Disney Parks & Resorts as well as Disney Cruise Line, has announced that they’re retiring the brand at the end of 2022. The brand is no longer accepting new orders on their website, with remaining stock being sold on Amazon. Over on shopDisney, all H2O+ products have all been marked down in price, with the site saying that they’ll be “gone forever” as of September 30.
disneytips.com

Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior

Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
disneydining.com

Legendary Pit Master Big Moe Cason is Coming to Walt Disney World

Legendary Pit Master Big Moe Cason is world famous for his BBQ and is currently on a world tour promoting his National Geographic show “World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason.” The tour will include several stops at military bases for troop appreciation as well as a stop at Walt Disney World to experience some of their incredible BBQ dishes.
Cinemablend

Another Way Splash Mountain Is Quietly Being Removed From The Parks

It’s been two years since Disney officially announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction would be rethemed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It will be about two more years before the work is done and the Princess and the Frog themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure actually opens. However, the removal of all things Song of the South has been an ongoing process, and another change has taken place at Magic Kingdom that removes another element of the controversial film from the park.
WDW News Today

‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Reportedly Removed from Monorail Station Loop at Tokyo Disney Resort

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has reportedly been removed from the Resort Gateway Station loop on the Disney Resort Line monorail at Tokyo Disney Resort. The song had been part of the music loop since opening day in 2001. It is also included in the Tokyo Disneyland entrance loop, the Disney Resort Line monorail interior loop, and as the Soga-bound Platform 1 departure melody of JR Maihama Station, adjacent to the resort.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Jasmine Cookie Returns for World Princess Week at EPCOT

Specialty food and beverages have returned to Walt Disney World for World Princess Week 2022, including the Jasmine cookie at EPCOT. The cookie is available at Oasis Sweets & Sips in the Morocco Pavilion. Jasmine Cookie – $2.50. Sugar cookie with apricot jam. The cookie is printed with a...
WDW News Today

Pedestal for Thor Show Removed From Avengers Campus Paris, Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey, Tour a ‘Princess and the Frog’ Stateroom on the Disney Wish, & More: Daily Recap (8/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 21, 2022.
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park

Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
WDW News Today

Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey on New Haunted Mansion Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s Halloween season, and a ton of new Haunted Mansion merchandise has been released, including several new ornaments. One such ornament was released featuring a figure that appeared to be the Ghost Host in front of the mansion’s gates.
WDW News Today

New Halloween Crocs, Apparel, and Stitch Plush at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Halloween Crocs, apparel, and a Stitch plush have arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in the Emporium and Pioneer Mercantile at Disneyland. Adult Halloween Tee – $29.99. This white tee features Mickey, Donald,...
WDW News Today

Former FastPass Station Turned Into Matterhorn Rest Area at Disneyland

The former FastPass area next to Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland has been refurbished to become the “Matterhorn Rest Area.”. Construction walls were up for a while, but have been taken down. Cast Members were at an information podium under an umbrella in the rest area. Guests were lounging in...
WDW News Today

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Streaming Date Set for Disney+ Day

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will join the slate of Disney+ Day releases this year, becoming available for streaming on September 8. It will be accompanied by an episode of “ASSEMBLED,” appropriately subtitled “The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.”. The fourth installment of the Thor series,...
