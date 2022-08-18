Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World May Be Getting Ready To Fix One Of the Biggest Complaints About The 50th Anniversary Celebration
It looks like something new is coming to Magic Kingdom that will make a lot of Walt Disney World fans happy.
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
‘The Emperor’s New Groove’ Dooney & Bourke Collection Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Boo-ya! A new collection of Dooney & Bourke bags inspired by “The Emperor’s New Groove” has arrived at Walt Disney World!. This release features three different bags and a MagicBand inspired by the 2000...
Disney Parks Skincare Product Provider H2O+ Closing, Products to Be Discontinued Next Month
H2O+, maker of hair and skincare products featured at Disney Parks & Resorts as well as Disney Cruise Line, has announced that they’re retiring the brand at the end of 2022. The brand is no longer accepting new orders on their website, with remaining stock being sold on Amazon. Over on shopDisney, all H2O+ products have all been marked down in price, with the site saying that they’ll be “gone forever” as of September 30.
Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior
Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
Legendary Pit Master Big Moe Cason is Coming to Walt Disney World
Legendary Pit Master Big Moe Cason is world famous for his BBQ and is currently on a world tour promoting his National Geographic show “World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason.” The tour will include several stops at military bases for troop appreciation as well as a stop at Walt Disney World to experience some of their incredible BBQ dishes.
New World Princess Week Baked Goods and More Treats Available at GCH Craftsman Grill in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
Some Disney Princess-inspired baked goods and a fall donut have arrived at GCH Craftsman Grill in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. The new Aurora cupcake and Cinderella’s Carriage donut are for World Princess Week. Princess Cupcake – $7.50. Vanilla with buttercream, pearls, and a crown. The...
Another Way Splash Mountain Is Quietly Being Removed From The Parks
It’s been two years since Disney officially announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction would be rethemed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It will be about two more years before the work is done and the Princess and the Frog themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure actually opens. However, the removal of all things Song of the South has been an ongoing process, and another change has taken place at Magic Kingdom that removes another element of the controversial film from the park.
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Reportedly Removed from Monorail Station Loop at Tokyo Disney Resort
“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has reportedly been removed from the Resort Gateway Station loop on the Disney Resort Line monorail at Tokyo Disney Resort. The song had been part of the music loop since opening day in 2001. It is also included in the Tokyo Disneyland entrance loop, the Disney Resort Line monorail interior loop, and as the Soga-bound Platform 1 departure melody of JR Maihama Station, adjacent to the resort.
New Ahsoka Tano Wall Sign at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Honor Anakin’s ex-apprentice with this new Ahsoka Tano wall sign from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Ahsoka 2D Sign – $49.99. This piece is oval-shaped, like a...
REVIEW: Jasmine Cookie Returns for World Princess Week at EPCOT
Specialty food and beverages have returned to Walt Disney World for World Princess Week 2022, including the Jasmine cookie at EPCOT. The cookie is available at Oasis Sweets & Sips in the Morocco Pavilion. Jasmine Cookie – $2.50. Sugar cookie with apricot jam. The cookie is printed with a...
Pedestal for Thor Show Removed From Avengers Campus Paris, Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey, Tour a ‘Princess and the Frog’ Stateroom on the Disney Wish, & More: Daily Recap (8/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ 40th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood
“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” was released 40 years ago, and to celebrate, Universal Studios Hollywood has released more 40th Anniversary items: a mug, plush, and shot glass featuring their favorite friendly alien. 40th Anniversary E.T. Mug – $17. This mug depicts several iconic scenes from the film. From the...
Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey on New Haunted Mansion Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s Halloween season, and a ton of new Haunted Mansion merchandise has been released, including several new ornaments. One such ornament was released featuring a figure that appeared to be the Ghost Host in front of the mansion’s gates.
New Halloween Crocs, Apparel, and Stitch Plush at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Halloween Crocs, apparel, and a Stitch plush have arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in the Emporium and Pioneer Mercantile at Disneyland. Adult Halloween Tee – $29.99. This white tee features Mickey, Donald,...
Former FastPass Station Turned Into Matterhorn Rest Area at Disneyland
The former FastPass area next to Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland has been refurbished to become the “Matterhorn Rest Area.”. Construction walls were up for a while, but have been taken down. Cast Members were at an information podium under an umbrella in the rest area. Guests were lounging in...
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Streaming Date Set for Disney+ Day
“Thor: Love and Thunder” will join the slate of Disney+ Day releases this year, becoming available for streaming on September 8. It will be accompanied by an episode of “ASSEMBLED,” appropriately subtitled “The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.”. The fourth installment of the Thor series,...
