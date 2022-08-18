Read full article on original website
Related
Lamborghini Revuelto Electric Crossover Speculatively Rendered
Lamborghini's ICE-only days are numbered as the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese will wave goodbye to vehicles equipped with pure combustion engines later this year. It has already been confirmed that the Huracan and Aventador replacements will both be hybrids and the forthcoming Urus facelift is also going to adopt a partially electrified powertrain. All three model lines are set to go hybrid by 2024, but the first EV will take a while.
Lamborghini Commits To Synthetic Fuels To Keep Engines Alive
Europe's 2035 combustion ban is not quite what it seems. In fact, the litigators in charge of the new legislation have conceded that combustion may live on if it can be made just as clean as EVs ought to be. One of the ways that this could happen is with the implementation of synthetic fuels, a technology that Porsche is very serious about.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 First Drive: An Insane, 1,400-hp Electric Frankenhorse
Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a great passenger. You might know him better as a superlative driver and a peer to hard-charging, energy-drink-hawking drift kings such as Tanner Foust, Ken Block, and Travis Pastrana. But should you ever find Gittin in your passenger seat, know that he's cool as a cucumber. I learned this when I spun his electric, seven-motor, 1,400-hp mutant version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E on the infield track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire Has 3 Motors, 1,200-HP, Can Hit 60 MPH in Under 2 Seconds
Lucid MotorsThe three-motor 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire will cost at least $249,000 when it shows up next year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top-Spec Mercedes Brabus G550 4x4 Is Climbing On Bring A Trailer
Are you ready to drive through the Amazon in style?. Recently, Mercedes has been a brand without a clear direction in terms of what kind of cars they want to provide their fans with. Other companies such as BMW and Porsche have sort of covered the iconic brand up with their incredible feats of technological advancement. However, there is one niche which almost nobody expected the German automaker to thrive in yet it has dominated it completely. That subgenre of car culture is luxury off-roading which might sound funny but is a very popular form of exploration for those enthusiasts who like to see new things. At the forefront of their delving into the world of utility performance vehicles is the G550, of which this particular vehicle is a great example.
Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Ford Mustang Reveal Date, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Monterey's Crazy High-Horsepower Exotics: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start. After the extravagant Monterey Car Week, we usually end up talking about a couple of bespoke cars from the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley (and they were at The Quail in force again this year), but these pantheons of greatness have been overshadowed this year. Even Porsche's new 911 GT3 RS tribute car and Kia's EV6 GT aren't that fascinating in light of recent events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porsche expects to make as many electric Macans as combustion versions
BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) sportscar brand Porsche expects to produce as many units of its Macan model in the electric version as the original with combustion engine, production chief Albrecht Reimold told magazine Automobilwoche.
motor1.com
UK: Watch how a Nissan R34 GT-R competes against a BMW E39 M5 in a drag race
CarWow has a battle of automotive icons of the 1990s. From Japan, there's the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, and it challenges the BMW M5 E39 from Germany. The Skyline GT-R packs a twin-turbo 2.6-litre inline-six. On paper, the engine makes 276 bhp (206 kilowatts or 280 metric hp) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-metres) of torque. This is because of a gentleman's agreement among Japanese automakers at the time where none of them would quote outputs higher than this horsepower figure. The actual number is likely higher. The power runs through a six-speed manual to an all-wheel-drive system.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 DeLorean Plasmatail Wagon Is Real—the Wild Omega Baja-Style Concept? Pure Fantasy
On the heels of the global reveal of its Alpha5 all-electric two-seat sports car, the fledgling DeLorean reboot offered up some additional visionary clues to its future plans with the reveal of two more vehicles at Monterey Car Week, though only one of which appears destined for production. The Plasmatail.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction
The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
Hotter Lamborghini Urus Model Teased Ahead Of Imminent Debut
We know that Lamborghini has planned a packed second half to 2022. The automaker is preparing to launch several new models, and one is close to breaking cover. A new teaser video posted to Twitter hints that a reveal is imminent, and we expect to see a new Urus debut.
CAR AND DRIVER
Go Behind the Scenes as RM Sotheby’s Inspects a Pre-Sale McLaren F1
Of all the places to meet your hero, a dusty restoration shop in Seaside, California, is among the unlikeliest. It doesn't get more anachronistic than the sight of a lightly disassembled McLaren F1 in a nondescript warehouse space, akin to stumbling upon a great Hollywood beauty going under the knife at a speakeasy; the back roads of Monterey Car Week are a long way from Woking, England. This 1998 F1 is number 059, which also happens to be the race number of the F1 that won Le Mans, and it's going up for sale in a sealed-bid auction with RM Sotheby's on Saturday, August 20.
MotorTrend Magazine
Worth the Weight: The World's First Magnesium Alloy Honda K-Series Valve Cover
It's been over two decades since Honda introduced the venerable K-series engine family across global platforms, and today it's more popular than ever - and not just for the Honda crowd. Highly regarded for its compact packaging, solid factory power and reliability, and its eagerness to multiply power output when given a taste of boost, the 2.0L and 2.4L have made their way into all sorts of chassis.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Bugatti Mistral Is Bugatti’s Last-Ever 8.0-Liter, 16-Cylinder Hypercar
This is it. The end of an era. The 2024 Bugatti Mistral will be the last car the storied hypercar maker will ever build with the mighty quad-turbo, 8.0-liter, W-16 engine. Just 99 will be built, and despite a $5.1-million price tag, all are sold. The Mistral is powered by...
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Top Speed Test Proves That It’s No Slouch
Harley-Davidson reshaped its popular sportster lineup last year with the introduction of the flat-track-inspired Sportster S. Not just that, the American bikemaker equipped it with the new Revolution Max 1250 engine instead of the common Milwaukee 114 mill. Though a cruiser, Harley was marketing the Sportster S as a…well, sporty motorcycle and for a brand specializing in cruisers, this was a bold claim.
Comments / 0