Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
Minnesota Man Fatally Thrown from Motorcycle
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another motorcyclist died on a Minnesota road over the weekend. The State Patrol incident report indicates the 31-year-old South St. Paul man was attempting to merge onto Interstate 694 east in Brooklyn Center at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Father of Eli Hart files wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees
The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart, who was shot and killed by his mother in May, according to charges, has named two Dakota County employees in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a custody battle over his son prior to his death. Tory Hart filed the lawsuit in...
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme
HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office."Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.MORE: "I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
Extra DWI Patrols on Roads and Highways Underway Now in Minnesota
If you're over the limit, you could be under arrest here in Minnesota. Driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) is something extremely dangerous. Not driving while one is impaired is also something we've all heard about for years now, right? Yet, many Minnesotans apparently haven't gotten that message, because police across the state continue to make DWI arrests.
SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
Daily Telegram
Minnesota's top mobsters: When organized crime ruled the state
In the midst of the Northern pines and quaint Scandinavian communities of the early 1930s, a sinister underbelly of organized crime was brewing in Minnesota. While St. Paul was considered a crook’s haven for mobsters to lay low, the infamous Al Capone was known to wander up North for rest and respite.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
Minnesota Man Indicted For Multiple Armed Robberies of Grocery Stores
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man has been indicted in federal court for three armed robberies of grocery stores in St. Paul. Prosecutors said on 38-year-old Nicholas Dancy robbed three grocery stores located on University Avenue on three separate occasions between May 27th and June 5th, 2022. During...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Can You Get Pulled Over For Driving With A Dog On Your Lap?
Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol said there isn't any specific law prohibiting driving with your pet, but you could still get pulled over and might even get a ticket. Christianson said, "As for a dog on a lap, or head hanging out an open window, there would...
