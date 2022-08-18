ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

KROC News

Minnesota Man Fatally Thrown from Motorcycle

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another motorcyclist died on a Minnesota road over the weekend. The State Patrol incident report indicates the 31-year-old South St. Paul man was attempting to merge onto Interstate 694 east in Brooklyn Center at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KIMT

Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office."Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.MORE: "I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KROC News

Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KROC News

Extra DWI Patrols on Roads and Highways Underway Now in Minnesota

If you're over the limit, you could be under arrest here in Minnesota. Driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) is something extremely dangerous. Not driving while one is impaired is also something we've all heard about for years now, right? Yet, many Minnesotans apparently haven't gotten that message, because police across the state continue to make DWI arrests.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Daily Telegram

Minnesota's top mobsters: When organized crime ruled the state

In the midst of the Northern pines and quaint Scandinavian communities of the early 1930s, a sinister underbelly of organized crime was brewing in Minnesota. While St. Paul was considered a crook’s haven for mobsters to lay low, the infamous Al Capone was known to wander up North for rest and respite.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison

Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
STILLWATER, MN
KROC News

Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash

The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
HUTCHINSON, MN
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

