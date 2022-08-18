Read full article on original website
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack
Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Sad update in search for missing Kiely Rodni as scuba-diving sleuths search lake near where 16-year-old vanished
AN independent search and rescue team has claimed they found the body of Kiely Rodn weeks after the California teen disappeared. The six-man dive team from Oregon, known as Adventures with Purpose, announced the alleged discovery in a Facebook statement Sunday, saying that they found Kiely in a car submerged 14 feet below water.
'Fit and healthy' mother-of-two, 55, died after having a seizure while waiting three hours to speak to her GP, inquest hears
A 'fit and healthy' mother-of-two died after suffering a seizure while waiting three hours to speak to her GP, an inquest heard. Helena Maffei, 55, had been waiting to speak to her GP for three hours but by the time her doctor rang back she was having a seizure in front of her 28-year-old son Giuseppe.
Missing Teen Kiely Rodni Reportedly Found In Car Underwater By YouTube Dive Team
Earlier this month, California teen Kiely Rodni was declared missing after she mysteriously disappeared from Truckee following a night of partying with other young friends in the Lake Tahoe region. As TMZ notes, there were no traces left behind, and the 16-year-old has remained unaccounted for since. While Dog the...
Man saw too many people standing at bus stops, so he started building benches for them
Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus and that's when he decided to take action.
7-year-old Dakota White makes history in Junior Olympics as the 'fastest kid in the nation'
Dakota's motto is, 'No Days Off' as she dreams of running in the Olympics one day like her role model, Sha'Carri Richardson.
Baby girl born with one lung with 20% chance of survival goes home after 185 days in the hospital
According to her parents and the doctors, the child has displayed immense strength throughout the medical procedure and has 'proved people wrong all along.'
'Clever' cat saves owner by waking her up when she was having heart attack in her sleep
Sam Felstead didn't realise she was having a heart attack until she was suddenly woken up by her cat in the early morning hours because of which she could get immediate medical attention.
