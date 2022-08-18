Read full article on original website
Fans pit Zack Snyder against James Gunn, and things get ugly real quick
Not everything has to be a competition, though it’s often difficult to resist the temptation of pitting two directors against each another to see who comes out on top. Right now there’s a titanic battle taking place on social media between two of the most popular modern directors.
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
DCEU fans hyped for the return of a ‘Man of Steel’ favorite
The Flash is going to be a busy movie. We’re getting two versions of the title character, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman, Michael Shannon as Zod, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Warner Bros. are excited about its prospects, though there’s still a question mark hanging over its release due to the headline-grabbing antics of star Ezra Miller. However, there’s one big DCEU comeback that has fans particularly excited.
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains her love of trolling Kevin Feige
As one of the most important, influential, and powerful figures in modern Hollywood, you wouldn’t have thought that Marvel Cinematic Universe head honcho Kevin Feige would be the victim of a relentless trolling campaign, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao clearly had other ideas. It may have...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
Hell freezes over as fans declare the Dark Universe a missed opportunity
If you’re seeking the most prominent example of how not to build a shared mythology, then look no further than the short-lived Dark Universe. Universal was incredibly confident about its chances of launching a Marvel-esque franchise based on its classic stable of monsters that such names as Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, and speculatively even Angelina Jolie and Dwayne Johnson were being lined up to star in mega budget reboots of the back catalogue.
Marvel fans are debating which heroes and villains could defeat a Celestial
We’ve been introduced to the god-like androids that are the Eternals in 2021, and also given glimpses as to how powerful and big the Celesials are, but who could possibly defeat a celestial in a small amount of time?. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly getting bigger and introducing...
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ re-release sees film finally get fitting poster
Before Spider-Man: No Way Home came out, its posters and other marketing material got roasted for not including characters everyone knew were in the film. An upcoming re-release of the 2021 project corrects this, and fans online are elated by the choice. The film’s official Twitter account posted the above...
An instant classic sci-fi blockbuster defends humanity on Netflix
For the most part, troubled productions don’t tend to yield phenomenal results, but Doug Liman’s and Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow is most definitely one of the very few exceptions to the rule. Things were so bad during the early days of the shoot that director Liman...
‘Predator’ producer wonders what’s next for ‘Prey’
Prey has done the impossible by revitalizing a dormant Predator franchise that many fans thought had already seen its best days. John Davis, who worked on the 1987 original that sparked the enduring pop culture phenomenon, heaped praise on the latest addition to the franchise. Speaking with Variety, he said:
‘The Last of Us’ creator says we ain’t seen nothing yet
The Last Of Us creator is sending fans into a frenzy with his latest cryptic tweet after the first teaser of the live-action adaptation of the beloved video game dropped over the weekend. “You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Neil Druckman shared through his official Twitter account. In the teaser, fans...
Marty McFly was an unintentional gay icon, according to ‘Back to the Future’ theory
Back to the Future is possibly the greatest time travel movie of all time, as well as one of the best movies of all-time generally. But a new fan theory has given a whole new perspective on its hero Marty McFly. We’re nearly 40 years on from Back to the...
A disappointing period-set slasher tears the streaming Top 10 to shreds
Alan Moore is widely lauded as one of the finest comic book and graphic novel writers of all-time, making it completely fitting that if there’s one thing he hates above all else, it’s Hollywood getting its hands on his work. The eccentric author has never been shy in speaking out on butchered adaptations of his work, with From Hell first out of the gate in 2001.
Toe-tapping Marvel supercut showcases a multiverse of moves
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes; from suburban New York to sub-Saharan Africa, a whole host of superheroes pledge their lives to keep humanity safe. Heroism is a full-time gig, so it’s only natural that world-saving Asgardians, Mutants, and Humans alike need the chance to unwind. In their free time, our Marvel heroes like to dabble in aerobic exercise, so they fish out their dancing shoes and cut a rug to some catchy beats. Some heroes, like Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Dwayne Johnson’s Groot, are well-known and envied for their killer dance moves, but many more contenders have shown their appreciation for the fine art of music.
The needless retelling of a classic tale that nobody liked surfaces on streaming
Even though Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale has been adapted and repurposed countless times over since first being published in 1845, almost every single person on the planet will immediately think of Disney when The Little Mermaid comes to mind. That’s understandable when the the 1989 animated classic has been...
DC diehards know exactly why they rate ‘Doom Patrol’ ahead of ‘Titans’
Fans know how they feel about the DC Titans series. It was different from the original Teen Titans cartoon on Cartoon Network and tried to make this superhero team ‘darker’ and ‘edgier’. However, another DC show has captured fans’ attention, and after three years since Doom Patrol‘s release, DC fans may know precisely why that show is rated highly compared to Titans.
Episodic horror enthusiasts praise their favorite anthology shows
Horror enthusiasts have taken over the r/horror subreddit after one user ignited a discussion on the genre’s best anthology shows, praising the directors and casts for the high-quality production of their favorite series. Favorite Anthology Horror Show? from horror. User vikas233 was the first to pitch the question on...
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
Lycanthrope lovers revisit a darkly demented werewolf classic on streaming
If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
Where else can you see ‘Orphan: First Kill’ star Isabelle Fuhrman?
It was way back in 2009 when Isabelle Fuhrman burst onto the horror scene with her turn as Esther, the horrifying antagonist of Orphan and the role that instantaneously launched her to horror icon status. Now, the young actress is returning to her roots in Orphan: First Kill, reprising the role for a prequel that, according to critics, improves upon its predecessor.
