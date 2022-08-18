Read full article on original website
Drought, input costs complicate decisions for cattle producers
Drought and skyrocketing input costs have caused some cattle producers in Nebraska to change their grazing strategies. Adam Sweitzer says he uses prescribed fires in the spring to burn off woody encroachment to help conserve the world’s largest native grassland. “We have learned over the past few years that Sandhills are a lot tougher than what we worried,” he says. “In normal situations, we can still burn and still graze late in the season and get a long just fine.”
Cooler August temperatures boosting corn kernel fill in Illinois
A Golden Harvest agronomist says recent cooler temperatures across most of Illinois will boost corn kernel fill. Brad Koch, who covers west central Illinois, tells Brownfield the lower nighttime temperatures are, the less sugar the plant burns. “In fact, it can get to a point where you literally almost get...
Cranberry growers expect an average crop
Cranberry growers are expecting a better crop this year. Tom Lochner is with the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. He says, “So far, it looks like it’s going to be an average-size crop for the state, about 520 million pounds of fruit, which is up from last year’s crop, and actually, the last three years so we’ve seen a pretty good recovery in the crop over the last twelve months.”
Michigan food and agriculture investments continue to increase
The State of Michigan plans to invest $50 million in food and ag economic development projects for 2023. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell tells Brownfield lawmakers continue to see food and ag as major areas of growth. He points to the Food and Agriculture Investment...
Illinois Beef Association addresses concerns over cattle market legislation
Dave Duzan and Paul Walker at the 2022 Illinois State Fair. Members of the Illinois Beef Association have concerns about pending federal cattle market legislation. IBA Vice President Dave Duzan says congress is considering a cattle contract library for formula priced cattle. “That way of pricing and selling fed cattle...
Wisconsin State Fair attendance up
The Wisconsin State Fair attractions, competitions, and great weather brought attendance up 19% over 2021. Public Relations Director Tess Kerksen says 1,003,450 fairgoers visited this year’s event. By the numbers, more than 10-thousand competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased at this year’s fair. Also, 320-thousand cream...
