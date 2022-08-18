Drought and skyrocketing input costs have caused some cattle producers in Nebraska to change their grazing strategies. Adam Sweitzer says he uses prescribed fires in the spring to burn off woody encroachment to help conserve the world’s largest native grassland. “We have learned over the past few years that Sandhills are a lot tougher than what we worried,” he says. “In normal situations, we can still burn and still graze late in the season and get a long just fine.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO