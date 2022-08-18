Read full article on original website
Related
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Among Disney+ Day Premieres
Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney+ on September 8. It’s one of several titles premiering on the streaming service on Disney+ Day. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, the blockbuster film earned over $700 million worldwide, making it one of the top highest-grossing movies of 2022 so far. Other titles heading to Disney+ on September 8 are Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Remembering, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, Tierra Incógnita, the Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and Welcome...
wegotthiscovered.com
An instant classic sci-fi blockbuster defends humanity on Netflix
For the most part, troubled productions don’t tend to yield phenomenal results, but Doug Liman’s and Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow is most definitely one of the very few exceptions to the rule. Things were so bad during the early days of the shoot that director Liman...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans go nuts for first glimpse at ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could be the show that finally breaks the curse of the video game adaptation. After pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into its production HBO clearly has high hopes for Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure. Now, after months of looking at images from the massive shoot (the largest television production in Canadian history!), we finally have a glimpse of Joel and Ellie in action.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date, Releases First Look Images
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, will be released globally on Netflix December 23, Netflix announced. The film also will be released in select theaters on a date to be announced. Netflix released two first-look images today – see the full images below. In Glass Onion – the title is an homage to the classic Beatles song – Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, reprising the role) travels to Greece “to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects,” according to the logline. In addition to Craig, Glass Onion stars Edward Norton,...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids
The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time. At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans pit Zack Snyder against James Gunn, and things get ugly real quick
Not everything has to be a competition, though it’s often difficult to resist the temptation of pitting two directors against each another to see who comes out on top. Right now there’s a titanic battle taking place on social media between two of the most popular modern directors.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored
The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans endeavor to figure out why Rey would lie to Luke
Nothing gets some sections of the Star Wars fanbase up in arms quite like the sequel trilogy, and today fans are trying to work out a minor mystery from The Last Jedi. Perhaps the most divisive film in the 45-year-old franchise, The Last Jedi sparks debate like no other film from even just cinema in the 2010s. The fandom has seen a bit split very similar to how fans reacted to the prequel trilogy but perhaps accentuated by the influx of fan forums and YouTube videos dedicated to bashing it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marty McFly was an unintentional gay icon, according to ‘Back to the Future’ theory
Back to the Future is possibly the greatest time travel movie of all time, as well as one of the best movies of all-time generally. But a new fan theory has given a whole new perspective on its hero Marty McFly. We’re nearly 40 years on from Back to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans hyped for the return of a ‘Man of Steel’ favorite
The Flash is going to be a busy movie. We’re getting two versions of the title character, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman, Michael Shannon as Zod, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Warner Bros. are excited about its prospects, though there’s still a question mark hanging over its release due to the headline-grabbing antics of star Ezra Miller. However, there’s one big DCEU comeback that has fans particularly excited.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ showrunner is relieved nobody picked up on the secret episode
We’ve all been there. You binge a whole season of your new favorite Netflix show in just a day or two and desperately wish there was at least one more episode to watch. Well, fittingly for this show, Netflix has made that dream a reality with The Sandman, as a surprise bonus episode just dropped online this Friday, offering fans a whole extra hour of Endless entertainment (see what we did there?) to enjoy.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ takes an early bite out of the box office
Idris Elba may shine in Beast, but the survival flick is off to a rough start after earning under $1 million in Thursday’s previews. Variety reported that Elba’s latest thriller reeled in just $925,000 after releasing in 2,900 theaters yesterday. With a budget of $36 million, not counting the promotional costs, Beast is anticipated to fall short of breaking even. It has so far earned $4.9 million internationally, and Variety predicts the film will gross around $10 million over the weekend. With the inevitable ticket sale drop-offs in the weeks to come, this Beast could be starving at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disappointing period-set slasher tears the streaming Top 10 to shreds
Alan Moore is widely lauded as one of the finest comic book and graphic novel writers of all-time, making it completely fitting that if there’s one thing he hates above all else, it’s Hollywood getting its hands on his work. The eccentric author has never been shy in speaking out on butchered adaptations of his work, with From Hell first out of the gate in 2001.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters reveal who they’d want leading their Force sensitivity training
Sometimes, we all need a little sensitivity training. When we’re talking about Star Wars, being sensitive takes on a different meaning. This sensitivity is the magic that makes up the fabric of the universe. It can help guide you and influence the smallest details across the vast sci-fi worlds. Major events can ripple through The Force, like a vibrating thread in a spider’s web. The mythical Force also happens to be the single biggest plot device in all of Star Wars. Being Force sensitive means you can wield it as a weapon, feel its calming presence, and even return as a blue ghost (sometimes looking like Hayden Christensen in a weird special edition).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer offers update on Johnny Depp-less next chapter
Captain Jack Sparrow may be condemned to Davy Jones’ Locker forevermore thanks to Disney dumping Johnny Depp, but the studio isn’t going to let a cash sea cow like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise go to waste. The Mouse House is quietly pressing ahead with its long-gestating plans to make a sixth entry in the seafaring series, following 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.
wegotthiscovered.com
Episodic horror enthusiasts praise their favorite anthology shows
Horror enthusiasts have taken over the r/horror subreddit after one user ignited a discussion on the genre’s best anthology shows, praising the directors and casts for the high-quality production of their favorite series. Favorite Anthology Horror Show? from horror. User vikas233 was the first to pitch the question on...
Comments / 0