‘Orphan: First Kill’ serves up a far superior horror experience than its predecessor, according to critics

William Brent Bell’s psychological horror film, Orphan: First Kill, officially hits theaters and streaming on Paramount Plus today. Based on current reviews from a variety of eagle-eyed critics, early indications have crowned the bone-chilling prequel as superior to its 2009 predecessor, Orphan. The official trailer for the eerie follow-up...
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RadarOnline

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
wegotthiscovered.com

The needless retelling of a classic tale that nobody liked surfaces on streaming

Even though Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale has been adapted and repurposed countless times over since first being published in 1845, almost every single person on the planet will immediately think of Disney when The Little Mermaid comes to mind. That’s understandable when the the 1989 animated classic has been...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
wegotthiscovered.com

Miserable film fans share the most depressing movies they’ve ever seen

Many times we watch movies as a form of escapism, a way to remove ourselves from our own lives and invest in someone else’s story; but what if that story is truly miserable? Well, get your handkerchiefs ready, because film fans are discussing the most depressing movies they’ve seen.
wegotthiscovered.com

Episodic horror enthusiasts praise their favorite anthology shows

Horror enthusiasts have taken over the r/horror subreddit after one user ignited a discussion on the genre’s best anthology shows, praising the directors and casts for the high-quality production of their favorite series. Favorite Anthology Horror Show? from horror. User vikas233 was the first to pitch the question on...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ creators run to the defense of that controversial scene

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon showrunners Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin believe that the most heartbreaking scene in the first episode was anything but gratuitous. Per Vanity Fair, Condal acknowledged that many viewers took issue with the contentious...
wegotthiscovered.com

Terrible movies need love, too, so fans name their favorite panned pictures

Trash and treasure are often indiscernible from each other when it comes to the movie business, for the sole reason that taste and personal preference are the deciding factors above all else, and they vary on an individual basis. It’s clear that nobody pays much heed to what the critics or even fellow fans have to say about a particular title, because if you love something, then you really love it.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ showrunner is relieved nobody picked up on the secret episode

We’ve all been there. You binge a whole season of your new favorite Netflix show in just a day or two and desperately wish there was at least one more episode to watch. Well, fittingly for this show, Netflix has made that dream a reality with The Sandman, as a surprise bonus episode just dropped online this Friday, offering fans a whole extra hour of Endless entertainment (see what we did there?) to enjoy.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lycanthrope lovers revisit a darkly demented werewolf classic on streaming

If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
wegotthiscovered.com

These are the horror villains that fans want to fist fight in a Walmart parking lot

WARNING: This article briefly mentions sexual assault. We get it, you’re supposed to hate horror villains. That’s the whole point. However, there are redeemable and entertaining villains, which we love to hate, then there are the lowest of the low. These horror villains are beyond despicable and vile, truly giving the genre a bad name for all the wrong reasons.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer offers update on Johnny Depp-less next chapter

Captain Jack Sparrow may be condemned to Davy Jones’ Locker forevermore thanks to Disney dumping Johnny Depp, but the studio isn’t going to let a cash sea cow like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise go to waste. The Mouse House is quietly pressing ahead with its long-gestating plans to make a sixth entry in the seafaring series, following 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ director explains why the fourth wall breaks are necessary for the show

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law kicked off on Disney Plus this week, and it delivered a lot of firsts for the MCU. The first appearance from Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, our first confirmation that Steve Rogers had sex, and, notably, the franchise’s first fourth wall-breaking moments. As per her comic book adventures, Shulkie knows she’s in a TV show and speaks directly to the audience.
