Saxonburg, PA

977rocks.com

‘Summer Fest’ Comes To Broad St.

Some local students will be enjoying an event marking the last week of summer vacation in the City of Butler tomorrow. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are scheduled to attend. The district...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Local Groups to Honor Major General Talleri

Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Major General Peter J Talleri will be speaking at the VFW Post 249 on Jefferson Street in Butler at 6 p.m. Monday. He is being honored by the Butler Football...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Franklin Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex Townships as well as Winfield Road in Winfield Township. Mill...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Cranberry Township Waterpark to Reduce Weekday Hours

The Cranberry Waterpark is reducing hours this week. Beginning Tuesday, the public pool in North Boundary Park will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. during weekdays with a cost of $6 per person. On the weekends and Labor Day, the Waterpark will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m....
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
977rocks.com

Seneca Valley to Host Ribbon Cutting at New School

Completion of construction on a new Cranberry Township school building will be marked with an upcoming ceremony. A Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the new Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School is planned for 9 a.m. Monday. This event is not open to the public however over 1,000 guests and staff...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Flooding closes road in Cresson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
CRESSON, PA
977rocks.com

Mercer Rd. In Harmony Closing For Work

Drivers in the Harmony area should be aware of a road closure that begins Monday. Mercer Road will be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road. The intersection with Little Creek Road however will remain open. Crews will be working on the roundabout splinter islands and truck aprons. The...
HARMONY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Changing agricultural landscape leaves fewer farmers to work larger farms

When Ralph Myers, 85, looks at the farming operations around him, the difference is stark compared to three decades ago. “In 1995, there were about 195 dairy farmers in Armstrong County,” said Myers, a fourth-generation farmer from Gilpin and patriarch at Myers Pickle Farm, which dates to 1866. “Today, there might be 15 to 20 of them, and there are none down in the southern part of the county.”
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Glenshaw man dies in Butler County car accident

One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction about 11:30 p.m., according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died at the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Busted! Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to $3.8 Million Fraud

PITTSBURGH, PA — A suburban Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bank fraud and money laundering, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Randy Frasinelli, age 66, of Scott Township, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Tuesday, August 16th, to two counts before United States District Judge W....
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
977rocks.com

Colleges Ready For First Day Of Classes

The first day of the fall semester begins for college students in the area. Both Butler County Community College and Slippery Rock University return to classes today. Slippery Rock will see over 8,000 students between graduates and undergraduates enroll this semester. Butler County Community College meanwhile has 1,980 students set...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident

We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Clothing Giveaway At Local Church

A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits

Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Local bank charged with too many false alarms

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank, 802 W. Main St., for “control of alarm devises for permitting more than nine false alarms in a 12-month period.”. The charges were filed on Aug. 12.
GROVE CITY, PA

