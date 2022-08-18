Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
‘Summer Fest’ Comes To Broad St.
Some local students will be enjoying an event marking the last week of summer vacation in the City of Butler tomorrow. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are scheduled to attend. The district...
wisr680.com
Local Groups to Honor Major General Talleri
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Major General Peter J Talleri will be speaking at the VFW Post 249 on Jefferson Street in Butler at 6 p.m. Monday. He is being honored by the Butler Football...
wisr680.com
Local Historian to Lead Walking Tour of Historic Mansions
There’s still time to join a local historian on a walk to hear interesting stories regarding some of Butler City’s most historic homes. Bill May is hosting a 90 minute Historic Mansions of Butler Walking Tour this Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. The just over half mile tour...
wisr680.com
Cranberry Township Waterpark to Reduce Weekday Hours
The Cranberry Waterpark is reducing hours this week. Beginning Tuesday, the public pool in North Boundary Park will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. during weekdays with a cost of $6 per person. On the weekends and Labor Day, the Waterpark will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m....
wisr680.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs and Fundraiser
The Butler Area Public Library is partnering with a local restaurant to raise funds while continuing to present activities and programs for all ages. The Butler Township Chipotle will host the fundraiser on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Anyone who mentions the library fundraiser will be able to donate 33% of the cost of their order to the library. Online orders are asked to use the code KB99KHA.
wisr680.com
Seneca Valley to Host Ribbon Cutting at New School
Completion of construction on a new Cranberry Township school building will be marked with an upcoming ceremony. A Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the new Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School is planned for 9 a.m. Monday. This event is not open to the public however over 1,000 guests and staff...
wisr680.com
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
wisr680.com
One Injured In Rt. 38 Motorcycle Crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Washington Township. The crash happened Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on Route 38 near the intersection with West Eldorado Road. Police say 60-year-old Vince McAnallen of West Sunbury was driving his motorcycle when he became...
wisr680.com
Colleges Ready For First Day Of Classes
The first day of the fall semester begins for college students in the area. Both Butler County Community College and Slippery Rock University return to classes today. Slippery Rock will see over 8,000 students between graduates and undergraduates enroll this semester. Butler County Community College meanwhile has 1,980 students set...
wisr680.com
One Charged In Kittanning Shooting
One man is behind bars after he allegedly shot into a group of people in Kittanning. According to our news partners at WPXI-TV, police in Kittanning were called to the 1200 North Grant Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday for a person who fired his gun in that area. The suspect,...
wisr680.com
Bishop Zubik Set For Back Surgery
The leader of the Diocese of Pittsburgh is scheduled for another back surgery. Bishop David Zubik will be having spinal surgery Monday in Pittsburgh according to a news release from the Diocese. This is to address a continuing problem with collapsing discs. Bishop Zubik says the surgery will require an...
wisr680.com
Authorities Investigate Fatal Crash in Clay Township
An Allegheny County man has died following a two car crash that occurred earlier this weekend in Clay Township. According to State Police, 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was traveling south on Route 308 (West Sunbury Road) just after 11:30pm on Friday when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck.
wisr680.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County
Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
