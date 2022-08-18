ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
mainebiz.biz

Newsworthy people and performances for Aug. 22, 2022

New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough hired Edwin Graham as CEO and Jonathan Proulx as a member of its medical team. Graham, who has three decades of experience as a health care executive, most recently served as regional vice president of OneOncology in Nashville, Tenn. Proulx will see patients primarily at the agency’s Portsmouth, N.H., office while also practicing in Kennebunk.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine fell somewhat Sunday. The Maine CDC says 135 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s a decrease of seven from Saturday. 20 people are in critical care, up one from Saturday. Four people are on ventilators. On Saturday morning, the Maine...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Building Business: Maine’s builders busy building for themselves

Maine’s building boom in the last few years has been rivaled only by the addition of new space for the contractors themselves. The latest is MGM Builders, which bought a building where it had been a tenant, at 8 Turning Leaf Drive in Windham. MGM plans to “substantially improve” the building and also add additional rental space, according to Boulos Co.’s John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics, who brokered the deal. “[MGM had] been a tenant in the building for several years, and the time was right to invest in a permanent base of operations,” Boulos said.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Business
Local
Maine Business
Portland, ME
Government
94.9 HOM

The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine

With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Big Country 96.9

Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose

A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
MAINE STATE
NECN

A Tiny Noodle Bar Brings Big Flavors in Southern Maine

Southern Maine is immensely appealing. Nearly every coastal city and town between the New Hampshire border and Portland has something to offer, and hidden away among the bustling communities of York Beach, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport and Old Orchard Beach are little hideaways that often get overlooked by visitors. There are old-fashioned...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine unemployment rate sinks to new pandemic low

Maine’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% during July, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, the state Labor Department said Friday morning. The June unemployment rate, the previous pandemic low, was 3%. The percentage of Maine workers who are unemployed has been on a steady decline since January, when the rate was 4.1%.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Insurance Exchange#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Anthem Blue Cross#Blue Shield#Maine Medical Center#Mainer
wgan.com

FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments

Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward

UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
UNITY, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
AGU Blogosphere

Two erratics from coastal Maine

Happy Saturday! Here are two erratics (glacially transported boulders) that I saw last week in coastal Maine. This one shows prominent subparallel striations:. And this one, in the town of Penobscot, next to the greasy spoon called Bagaduce Lunch, shows aligned feldspars that suggest magmatic flow:. Nothing like a good...
PENOBSCOT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy