mainebiz.biz
Newsworthy people and performances for Aug. 22, 2022
New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough hired Edwin Graham as CEO and Jonathan Proulx as a member of its medical team. Graham, who has three decades of experience as a health care executive, most recently served as regional vice president of OneOncology in Nashville, Tenn. Proulx will see patients primarily at the agency’s Portsmouth, N.H., office while also practicing in Kennebunk.
wabi.tv
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly Sunday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine fell somewhat Sunday. The Maine CDC says 135 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s a decrease of seven from Saturday. 20 people are in critical care, up one from Saturday. Four people are on ventilators. On Saturday morning, the Maine...
mainebiz.biz
Building Business: Maine’s builders busy building for themselves
Maine’s building boom in the last few years has been rivaled only by the addition of new space for the contractors themselves. The latest is MGM Builders, which bought a building where it had been a tenant, at 8 Turning Leaf Drive in Windham. MGM plans to “substantially improve” the building and also add additional rental space, according to Boulos Co.’s John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics, who brokered the deal. “[MGM had] been a tenant in the building for several years, and the time was right to invest in a permanent base of operations,” Boulos said.
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
WGME
This crucial crop has avoided the worst of Maine's drought
CARIBOU, Maine (BDN) — As most of Maine continues to see drought conditions, hay farmers in Aroostook are producing crops that will be a resource for those who need them in more southern regions. More than 25 percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 31 percent is in...
WMTW
Ukrainian-American housing refugees in Maine gives "witness to war" talk in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Oleg Opalnyk, a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Maine since 1999, gave a "Witness to War" talk at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland, along with members of the six Ukrainian refugee families he currently houses in Auburn. As part of the talk, Opalnyk compiled over...
The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine
With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
A Thank You to LifeFlight of Maine as They Receive Well-Deserved $1M Gift
You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. You read headlines of horror stories, hear people talk about traumatic events that feel like lifetimes away from you, and even though you know these things happen, you just never think these types of events will touch the ones you love.
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose
A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
NECN
A Tiny Noodle Bar Brings Big Flavors in Southern Maine
Southern Maine is immensely appealing. Nearly every coastal city and town between the New Hampshire border and Portland has something to offer, and hidden away among the bustling communities of York Beach, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport and Old Orchard Beach are little hideaways that often get overlooked by visitors. There are old-fashioned...
mainebiz.biz
Maine unemployment rate sinks to new pandemic low
Maine’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% during July, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, the state Labor Department said Friday morning. The June unemployment rate, the previous pandemic low, was 3%. The percentage of Maine workers who are unemployed has been on a steady decline since January, when the rate was 4.1%.
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends. Maine Tiny Home for Rent.
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
Here’s 24 Incredible Experiences That Make Summer in Southern Maine Even Better
I'm always amazed when people actually leave Maine during the Summer? Isn't this the time we are always waiting for? The three month period (if we are lucky) of perfect weather, warm lakes, cold cocktails, and plenty of patio time. Why on Earth would anyone leave?. It is a short...
wgan.com
FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments
Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward
UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
Maine’s Elephant Mountain B-52 Crash Site a Somber Memorial to Those who Lost Their Lives
There's a hike in northwestern Maine that has intrigued me for a long time. It has nothing to do with its level of difficulty or part of a bigger network. It's a hike that doubles as a somber history lesson. It's the B-52 Flying Fortress crash site on Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County.
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
AGU Blogosphere
Two erratics from coastal Maine
Happy Saturday! Here are two erratics (glacially transported boulders) that I saw last week in coastal Maine. This one shows prominent subparallel striations:. And this one, in the town of Penobscot, next to the greasy spoon called Bagaduce Lunch, shows aligned feldspars that suggest magmatic flow:. Nothing like a good...
