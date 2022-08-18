Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1350kman.com
Tang Signs Transfer Keyontae Johnson
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang added yet another impact transfer to his team on Saturday afternoon (August 20) with the signing of graduate transfer Keyontae Johnson (Norfolk, Va./Oak Hill Academy/Florida) to a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season.
1350kman.com
K-State Takes Exhibition from Wayne State in Five Sets
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State saw Elena Baka, Aliyah Carter and Ava LeGrand each produce double-doubles in its lone exhibition contest Friday night, as the Wildcats took down Wayne State in five sets at Bramlage Coliseum, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12. Carter led K-State with 18 kills while logging 13 digs and Baka put down 17 kills with 15 digs. LeGrand, a freshman setter, dished out 34 assists to go with 11 digs. Sydney Bolding rounded out a trio of Wildcats in double-digit kills, as she finished with 12 at a team-best .346 efficiency.
1350kman.com
Cats Host Wayne State in Exhibition Friday
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – A week away from the official start of the 2022 volleyball season, K-State looks to tune up as it is set to host Wayne State (Nebraska) in an exhibition match Friday at Bramlage Coliseum with a 6 p.m. first serve. Additionally, head coach...
1350kman.com
Tough Second Half Fells K-State in Opener
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – A goal in the opening six minutes from freshman Sophie Harlan gave K-State a spark to begin the 2022 soccer season, but Northwestern rallied with a pair of second half goals to secure the season-opener, 2-1, on Thursday night at Buser Family Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1350kman.com
Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan to use middle school recreation centers after school beginning Monday
Manhattan’s two middle school recreation centers will be reserved for youth activities for a few hours in the afternoon on school days, part of a new partnership between the city and the Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan beginning Monday. The Boys & Girls Club will utilize space in...
1350kman.com
Wamego man injured in three-vehicle crash near Silver Lake
A Wamego man was seriously injured Sunday in a three vehicle crash near Silver Lake. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Shawn Adams was westbound on Highway 24 near Hodges Road, just east of Silver Lake, shortly before 11:30 a.m., when his mail truck was struck head on by an eastbound SUV. Authorities say the SUV, driven by 36-year-old Heather Kolde, of Topeka, was stopped and waiting to turn north onto Hodges Road, when it was rear-ended by a third vehicle, driven by 17-year-old Tristyn Boxberger, of Silver Lake, and pushed into the westbound lane.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 8/19/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan on August 18, 2022, around 8:45 a.m. which led to three arrests and a significant amount of meth being recovered. Antwine Berry, 60, of Manhattan was arrested for distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of meth. Berry was issued a total bond of $35,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report. DeShawn Gosha, 25, of Manhattan was arrested on a Grandview Plaza warrant for failure to appear that held a $500 bond and was exeptionally cleared. Kristanna Hill, 23, of Louisville, Kan. was arrested for possession of meth and a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Hill remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $8,000.
1350kman.com
Manhattan home likely a total loss after Saturday fire
Fire scorched a Manhattan home Saturday and initial reports suggest it’s likely a total loss. The Manhattan Fire Department was called out just before noon Saturday to 1209 Poyntz Ave. No injuries were reported. Assistant Fire Chief Sam Dameron tells KMAN that when crews arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the windows of the single story wood-framed structure.
RELATED PEOPLE
1350kman.com
Shilling Construction to pay $71k for alleged violations of federal Clean Water Act
A Manhattan area construction company will pay more than $71,000 in civil penalties after alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 said in a news release Friday that asphalt manufacturer Shilling Construction failed to adequately control stormwater runoff from its Manhattan facility. EPA says that led to illegal discharges of pollution into the Kansas River.
1350kman.com
Pawsitively great day at City Water Park for 2022 Pet Poolooza
The City of Manhattan Parks and Rec Department hosted Pet Poolooza at City Water Park today, and it was well attended. Finn, a 5-year-old great pyrenees from Junction City, attended with his mom, Izzy Dugan (originally from Leonardville) and dad, Nathan Birney (originally from Sublette). Dugan shared what they planned...
Comments / 0