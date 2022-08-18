“Somebody has to make sacrifices and go have tough conversations, and build real bridges to make sure that R&B has more places to go," the singer says. In recent years, the lines between the various genres of Black music have become blurred, specifically that of Hip-Hop and R&B. Tank, one of R&B foremost artists, believes that many of today’s top rappers sound like singers, and vice versa. While rap has risen to the top of popular culture, traditional R&B, from the male standpoint, seems to have suffered. Decreasing record sales and a lack of representation is hurting the artform that produced acts such as New Edition, Usher, Boyz II Men, and Lucky Daye, among others.

