Essence
With The Release Of His Final Album, Tank Aims To Breathe Life Into The New Generation Of R&B Artists
“Somebody has to make sacrifices and go have tough conversations, and build real bridges to make sure that R&B has more places to go," the singer says. In recent years, the lines between the various genres of Black music have become blurred, specifically that of Hip-Hop and R&B. Tank, one of R&B foremost artists, believes that many of today’s top rappers sound like singers, and vice versa. While rap has risen to the top of popular culture, traditional R&B, from the male standpoint, seems to have suffered. Decreasing record sales and a lack of representation is hurting the artform that produced acts such as New Edition, Usher, Boyz II Men, and Lucky Daye, among others.
Essence
TS Madison Talks Being Sampled On 'Renaissance:' 'You Never Know How Things Line Up'
A producer friend told Madison her vocals sounded great on a (super secret) song. The social media and television personality had a hunch it was a Beyoncé track. TS Madison is the queen of hearts. The unfiltered, hilarious thoughts she shares online have gained her a legion of fans and thrust her into virality time and time again. The widely shared moments range from an early Vine of Madison yelling “New weave, 22 inches” to a newer one where she finds out that Selena was, in fact, not Puerto Rican.
