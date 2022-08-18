ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYgrY_0hMAiib000

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida teacher was arrested for concealing a missing child inside her home, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the child, who was reported missing by his parents on Aug. 12, was found inside the home of 31-year-old Kelly Simpson.

Suspect arrested in deadly Wichita shooting

Investigators said Simpson picked the boy up from an unknown location and concealed him inside her home while having knowledge of his missing or endangered status. Authorities did not immediately reveal Simpson’s motive for her actions.

Once authorities located the boy, Simpson was arrested on allegations of interfering with the custody of a minor. According to the sheriff’s office, Simpson is currently employed by Charlotte County Public Schools.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
NAPLES, FL
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy