ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cornwall: Family builds makeshift shelter as man, 87, with cracked pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwLOi_0hMAidBN00

An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outdoors was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.

Great-grandfather David Wakeley suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.

His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”

His daughter Karen told the station she had used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.

The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday – but an ambulance didn’t arrive at the house in St Columb Road, near Newquay, until 11.30am on Tuesday.

Have you experienced similar long waits? If so email matt.mathers@independent.co.uk

They said they called four or five times through the night, and were assured paramedics would be with them “soon”.

The family said operators told them not to move the injured man in case doing so made his injuries worse, which is why they built the shelter.

It comes amid reports of lengthy waiting times for treatment in Cornwall, with patients saying they have waited outside the county’s only major hospital – the Royal Cornwall Hospital (RCH) in Treliske, Truro – for hours and even days.

The injured man, David, is now recovering at the RCH. His family tweeted a picture of the makeshift shelter.

Trevor said: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over. That was 7.30pm on Monday. We dialled 999 but an ambulance didn’t arrive for over 15 hours.

“We kept ringing and they would say we will be with you soon. My wife was a nervous wreck. They kept telling us not to move him, so we borrowed a football goal from next door and used a tarpaulin. It was traumatising.”

A spokesperson for the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly’s Integrated Care System said: “Like other parts of the country, our health and care system continues to experience pressure. The reasons for this are complex, including high demand for primary and secondary care, mental health services and adult social care.

“Our teams continue to work together to support people who need our care and we encourage people to use the most appropriate service – including your local pharmacy, minor injury units or 111 online – to keep our emergency departments and 999 service available for people with urgent and life-threatening needs.”

Comments / 185

Suzanne Kuebler
3d ago

This is what happens when you nationalize health services!!! Government provided health insurance is not compassionate or efficient. Had a friend in UK who had to wait 4 months to get a melanoma treated. By then it was too late; he died 2 months later. Never got 1 radiation treatment!

Reply(6)
84
Danielle Ramos
3d ago

poor old man. I know they were told not to move him but he must have been scared, in pain and they did the best they could. I hope he is doing better and has a speedy recovery

Reply
39
Melissa Sanguedolce
3d ago

15 HOURS?!?! What on Earth?? He could have died sitting in the ground or wherever he was. That is neglecting someone who really needed the ambulance. Thank would seriously sue that company!! That is so horrible to make someone wait that long!

Reply(21)
29
Related
The Independent

90-year-old woman forced to wait 40-hours for ambulance after fall

A 90-year-old woman with a suspected hip fracture had to wait 40 hours for an ambulance, and was left in the vehicle outside of A&E overnight waiting for an available bed.Steven Syms, from St Austwell in Cornwall, said that he called 999 for his mother Daphne following a fall on Sunday, 14 August, but paramedics did not arrive until Tuesday.Daphne was then forced to wait in an ambulance overnight outside of the hospital as there was a queue to enter the A&E department.“The system is totally broken,” Mr Syms told BBC Radio Cornwall.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Love Island's Paige Thorne returns to paramedic jobWaterspout appears over sea as storms hit Cornwall coastFlash floods and downpours hit Devon and Cornwall as heatwave breaks
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told

A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard.Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.The Estonian nationals moved to London in 2021 and had hired a campervan to take a trip around the south coast of England.However, during a clifftop walk along the East Langdon cliffs in Dover, Mati’s parents lost sight of him and started to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance#Pelvis#Bbc Radio Cornwall#Rch
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Amputee abandoned on plane at Manchester Airport had to be helped off by ‘embarrassed’ pilot

A wheelchair user with an amputated leg was left feeling “as insignificant as anyone could possibly feel” when he was left waiting on a plane after landing at Manchester airport last month. Actor David Judd says an “embarassed” Jet2 pilot had to come to his rescue to assist him off the aircraft once it became clear no special assistance staff were on hand.Mr Judd, from Wakefield, had flown in from Almeria, Spain with his wife Amanda on 18 June when he was stranded on the aircraft as the other passengers departed.The 54-year-old - who had his lower leg amputated...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

802K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy