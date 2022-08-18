ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures Of The South Plains Mall Blackout

Imagine you're in the Mall and the lights go out. When I lost electricity at my house the first thing I notice is silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions, and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall, because of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Jake’s Backroom Hosts Blend of Emo and Pop-Punk This Friday

Nothing better than a show at Jake's Backroom. Dust off your Doc Martins and bust out your old pyramid belt for the show on Friday, August 26, 2022, featuring Lubbock local favorite, Indego, as well as Native Crowds out of Amarillo, and Dallas pop-punk acts New Heroes and Southstate. Doors...
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock

I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
Concept Convenience Store Opens Near Texas Tech

Convenience store operator Yesway acquired the Allsup’s chain last fall and set to work creating a new concept store called Allsup’s Express, which held its grand opening Tuesday in Lubbock, near the Texas Tech University campus. The new Lubbock location is the first Allsup’s Express in the nation....
Raider Red Meats BBQ and Ribeye Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s time to Raider Rumble. Executive Director for Raider Red Meats, Tate Corliss and Smokin X’s John Reeves shares what people can expect from this years Raider Rumble competition. The Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information visit the Facebook page.
City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for August 20-26

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
IT services, power problems reported on Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - IT and operations staff, along with LP&L, are working to restore power and IT services on the Texas Tech campus, according to an email sent to staff. The campus experienced power problems Sunday. Operations staff says power is stable at this time, but LP&L may have to do additional repair work Monday.
Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock

Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
Raider Rumble: Pitmaster Robert Wood

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas Land Guys pitmaster, Robert Wood shares what he’s bringing to this years Raider Rumble competition. The public is encouraged to come out this weekend. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information on the event visit the Red Raider meats Facebook.
Farmer’s Lunchbox and Bakery open for business

She saw a need in Littlefield for a healthy choice restaurant. After her father passed away from COVID-19, her husband encouraged her to quit her teaching job and open a healthy restaurant. Nikki Line-Turney opened The Farmer’s Lunchbox and Bakery on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 located at 1607 S. Phelps...
City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen

I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 21-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. Colorful Felt Wreath at Godeke...
New Lubbock Business Offers Full-Service Curbside Recycling Pickup

Good news Lubbock we now have an affordable and easy way to recycle while making a sustainable future. Ryno Recycle is brand new to Lubbock and they are ready to serve you. They were created to make it easier for people to recycle at the ease of your own home. Now there is no need to remember to take anything out to a drop-off location or walk recycles to the curb and there is very little sorting necessary as they will walk the recycle container back and forth for you.
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

