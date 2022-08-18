ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Dead And 1 In Critical

By Don Juan Fasho
 5 days ago

Cincy we have to put the guns down in our city.

1 man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a shoot in Avondale.

Via FOX19

Officers responded to a report of two people shot in a residence in the 100 block of Glenridge Place at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Police found two males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

Both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead, according to the lieutenant.

ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

