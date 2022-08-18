Read full article on original website
FFXIV 6.2 Release Date and Patch Notes
FFXIV Patch 6.2 is coming close to launch, and new details are emerging on the exciting new content coming to the game. From the patch's release date to the new quests, dungeons, and raids, the page below is a comprehensive breakdown ensuring you know everything coming your way when the patch drops.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
Death Stranding - PC Game Pass Announcement Trailer
Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer to see what to expect with the features, including ultrawide support, a new difficulty setting, and a Half-Life collaboration.
Slaycation Paradise - Launch Trailer
Slaycation Paradise is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for this game featuring twin-stick action mixed with tower defense.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-15-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 8/15/22!. 01:00 - Train Sim World 3 - Official Announcement Trailer. 02:03 - SpongeBob Cosmic Shake Story & Gameplay Trailer. 05:16 - Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra - Official Trailer. 07:04 - Way of the Hunter - Official Explanation Trailer.
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer
The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
Marred Leather Shield
"Leather shield of Stormveil soldiers. Much like the castle, it is marred by mottling and thorns. Some say it is the curse of grafting which causes such affliction, while others talk of its root being something altogether more sinister hidden deep within the castle."
SEGA Genesis Mini 2’s Full Game List Revealed: Sonic, Super Street Fighter, and More
SEGA has revealed the full list of games included with its SEGA Genesis Mini 2, with Sonic the Hedgehog CD, Super Street Fighter II, and Golden Axe 2 featuring alongside 57 other titles. The console, which will be available from October 27 for $106.65, includes a handful of oddities amongst...
Ubisoft Might Be Developing a Marvel Game Centered Around Blade
While Blade began Marvel's foray into live-action cinema, it's been nearly two decades since we saw the character in a film. However, that notion will change during Phase 5 of the MCU, when Mahershala Ali will take the mantle from Wesley Snipes. And not just that, new leaks suggest that the vampire slayer will have his own video game developed by Ubisoft.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Exclusive Steam Announcement and Anniversary Update Trailer
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to Steam with its Anniversary Update. This is the biggest DLC released for the game to date, featuring New Game+, new abilities for Kena, charmstones that can be equipped to adjust Kena's stats and abilities in combat, spirit guide challenge trials, an enhanced photo mode, and more.
Madden 23 - Launch Trailer
Madden 23 is available now. Check out the game's launch trailer featuring Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, Cordae, Hit-Boy, NickMercs, and Taylor Rooks, as they spotlight the FieldSENSE Gameplay System.
The Ascent - Cyber Heist DLC Launch Trailer
The Ascent's Cyber Heist DLC is available now. Check out the action-packed trailer to see what to expect with the DLC, which brings new missions, new environments, new enemies, and new weapons, which include melee weapons, to the sci-fi action RPG.
Heater Shield
"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast
After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
Diablo 3 Torment Level 16 Rift - Demon Hunter Using Multishot Strafe
This Demon Hunter build takes the Sanctified power: “Strafe now casts the last non-channeled hatred spending ability cast,” and then asks - how many arrows are too many? Watching Strafe fire off endless arrows is pure fun, and this build makes full use of Multishot buffing legendaries like Dead Man’s Legacy and the Unhallowed Essence six-piece set which buffs Multishot and Vengeance. To boost the damage potential even further, Vengeance cooldown is cut significantly with the Dawn crossbow. This is the sort of build that dispatches demons before they even come on screen, as seen in this Torment Level 16 Rift clear.
Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO
Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
Game Scoop! 687: The Best Indie Games on PS+ Right Now
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and John Davison -- are discussing Cursed to Golf, Metroid, PlayStation Plus indies, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update
Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
Dragon Ball Adventure Island
The Dragon Ball Adventure Island was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover and is filled with tons of Dragon Ball-inspired mini-games. This Fortnite Wiki guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite. What Is Dragon Ball Adventure Island and What Does...
