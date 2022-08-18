This Demon Hunter build takes the Sanctified power: “Strafe now casts the last non-channeled hatred spending ability cast,” and then asks - how many arrows are too many? Watching Strafe fire off endless arrows is pure fun, and this build makes full use of Multishot buffing legendaries like Dead Man’s Legacy and the Unhallowed Essence six-piece set which buffs Multishot and Vengeance. To boost the damage potential even further, Vengeance cooldown is cut significantly with the Dawn crossbow. This is the sort of build that dispatches demons before they even come on screen, as seen in this Torment Level 16 Rift clear.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO