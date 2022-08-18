Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: KISSES WITH WOLVES: Vicksburg’s Alaina Fordice spends summer at wolf sanctuary
Alaina Fordice had an encounter this summer she will never forget. While working for an adventure and service-based travel camp for teens called The Road Less Traveled, the Vicksburg native had the opportunity to be part of Mission: Wolf, a solar-powered nature center that provides sanctuary for unwanted captive-born wolves and horses.
Vicksburg Post
Playmakers 2022: Vicksburg’s Caleb Bryant is one of Mississippi’s best
Editor’s note: This story appears in the 2022 edition of “Playmakers,” The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine. “Playmakers” is included in The Post’s weekend print edition and e-editions on Aug. 20, on sale now, and is also be available at the newspaper’s office at 1106 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg.
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg places liens on 17 properties
The city of Vicksburg has filed liens totaling $10,619 to recover the cost of cleaning and clearing 17 properties in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the liens at its meeting Monday. Nine of those properties are owned by the state of Mississippi. Under city ordinances, property...
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: Tips to prevent school bus accidents
Lisa Castle went to elementary school with me and was a member of my Girl Scout troop. She and I also lived relatively close to one another therefore we rode the same school bus to and from Jett Elementary School. Back then, my friend’s parents didn’t drive their kids to...
Vicksburg Post
Traffic fatality on Highway 3 in Warren County
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on highway 3 near Redwood in Warren County on Saturday at about 8:35 a.m. The victim was William B Aden Jr., 68 of Vicksburg. Aden was driving his 2017 RAM 1500 southbound on Highway 3 when it left the road and overturned. He received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Vicksburg Post
KOOLING DOWN: Ice, filtered water machine opened at Vicksburg Riverfront
Visitors to the Vicksburg Riverfront might’ve noticed a new addition to the Levee Street landscape in the last week: a freestanding Kooler Ice machine. Owned by local developers Daryl Hollingsworth and Amber Morton, the machine has a capacity of 100 bags of ice, sold in 10-pound bags for $2 each. It also dispenses filtered water for 35 cents for 1 gallon, or $1.75 for 5 gallons.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: 3 arrested on unrelated drug charges
The Vicksburg Police Department made three separate drug-related arrests on Thursday and Friday, including one with an additional burglary charge. Justin Cantrell, 42 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday at the scene of a traffic stop after 2.28 grams of methamphetamine was found inside his vehicle. Charged with possession of...
Vicksburg Post
VCC beats Clear Creek to win the Warren County Cup
Vicksburg Country Club turned a slim lead into a runaway Sunday to keep the Warren County Cup inside the city limits. The Country Club squad won 10 of 16 individual matches on its home course to beat Clear Creek’s best golfers 19-13 in the two-day tournament. The Warren County...
Vicksburg Post
Eagles fly past Kemper in second half
Porter’s Chapel Academy showed an impressive explosive burst in its season opener. It just took a while to ignite it. PCA broke open a close game by scoring 30 points in the third quarter, and went on to roll to a 52-12 victory over Kemper Academy on Friday night.
Vicksburg Post
Tallulah Academy runs wild over Briarfield in season opener
Tallulah Academy and Briarfield Academy played a football game Friday night, but it wasn’t much of a contest. Wyatt Bedgood rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns, Brayson Morson added two more rushing touchdowns, and Tallulah Academy opened its season with a 44-12 rout of one of its biggest rivals.
