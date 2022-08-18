Read full article on original website
Local Little League Player Gets Free Chicken Nuggets for a Year
Chicken nuggets are always good, especially when they’re free. One local little league baseball player will be getting them free for a whole year Webb City’s Brody Jackson has been given a certificate naming him an honorary chicken nugget taster. He will also receive chicken nuggets once a week for a full year. All of […]
sgfcitizen.org
Why ambulances will disappear from Springfield’s Friday night football games
A familiar set of Friday night lights will be missing from Springfield’s high school football stadiums this season — the ones atop ambulances. There will no longer be standby emergency vehicles parked by football fields across the city before thousands of cheering fans. If it was a matter...
Weekend events you can attend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
New Andy’s opens in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local favorite sweet spot has opened their newest location downtown. Andy’s Frozen Custard opened tonight, August 19, on the corner of Elm and National by Missouri State University campus. The old “National Art Shop” closed in April of 2021, and the building was torn down several months ago. Construction on the new […]
Thousands of four-legged animals invade downtown
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Man’s best friend” took over Main Street in downtown Joplin. The City’s monthly “Third Thursday” event was the place to be tonight (8/18), especially if you’re a lover of dogs. This month’s Third Thursday theme was appropriately named “The Dog Days of Summer.” However, the typical summer heat wasn’t an issue tonight […]
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KYTV
Argument over a dog leads to standoff, arrest in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the forecast which calls for a drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend, a mainly dry week ahead of us and some summer heat returning later this week. Updated:...
Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
sgfcitizen.org
IMAGES: From the ‘Moment of Truth Summit’ in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. Full story here. Story continues below. More news.
Garth Brooks concert here in the Ozarks, Big Cedar Lodge new outdoor arena
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Announced on Wednesday, undoubtedly the the biggest star in country music is coming here to the Ozarks to showcase a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. “Garth Brooks to OPEN the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar...
“It’s a dream come true”: Sisters plan to build restaurant near old SGF mill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sheri Perkins and Renee Textor have always dreamt of owning a restaurant together. Once they saw the abandoned Springfield mill off Chestnut Expressway was for sale, they knew they had to buy it. “We were like, no way could this be available,” Renee Textor said. “It was very important for us to […]
247Sports
Missouri basketball: Dennis Gates details first impressions of Tigers prized newcomers
Dennis Gates was a hot name on the coaching carousel after leading Cleveland State to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. But Gates turned down those offers and opted to return to Cleveland State for the 2021-22 campaign. It was a different story when Missouri came calling following the 2022 season. "I...
sgfcitizen.org
Voting machines blasted at Springfield’s Mike Lindell event
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. In the wake of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, MyPillow founder...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
“I don’t understand why they’re doing this” Springfield Church vandalized second time in five days
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Deborah Bedell was mowing when she heard about her church, Acts of Praise – Whole Life Ministry had been vandalized a second time. “I just said, Are you kidding? You know, there’s just really no words for it,” Bedell said. “The first time I got pretty upset, you know? But this time I’m […]
Storms roll through Joplin region, 2,000 initially without power
JOPLIN REGION — Storms rolled through the Joplin region late Saturday evening knocking out power to portions of Northeast Neosho, Redings Mill and South Joplin. About 2,000 are without power as of 10:30 p.m. “Power is out in redings mill lightning hit super close. No news from liberty yet....
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Joplin closes portion of 32nd Street for widening project
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin officials today announced its second road closure along 32nd Street beginning August 23. The city says this is the second of multiple closures occurring consecutively on different sections of 32nd Street as its widening project between Schifferdecker Ave. and Central City St. progresses. To help...
KYTV
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
