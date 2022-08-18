Read full article on original website
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Warriors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The last time two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him,” would he really return to the team again? Absolutely. Believe it or...
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Lakers Land D’Angelo Russell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you could take an NBA fan from the 1970s and pluck them into 2022, they would hardly know what they were watching. The game has changed fundamentally – and radically. There are almost too many major differences to count. In those times, there was no three-point shot. By 2022, almost half the shots taken in the NBA come from behind the arc.
Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'
Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
76ers Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Utah Jazz have found themselves still negotiating trade scenarios surrounding NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell ahead of the 2022-23 season. Question: how many star players does it take to fix a lightbulb? Keep in mind that fixing is winning, and a lightbulb is an NBA championship. The answer is at...
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
Jamal Crawford Announces That LeBron James Will Play In The CrawsOver Pro-Am League: "I Thought It Was Gonna Be A Movie, Now It's History..."
As the greatest basketball player in the world, the price to watch LeBron James on the court is usually sky high. But this summer, his participation in Pro-Am leagues has given some fans a unique opportunity to catch him live. While we all know of his electrifying appearance at the...
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets
Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Miami Heat Land Collin Sexton In Sign & Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are plenty of important skills to cultivate. Still, one could argue that none is more important than scoring. The game, as they say, is about a bucket. Defense, playmaking, and more are essential skills, but without players who can produce points, they only go so far.
Clippers Land Eric Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Eric Gordon is still on the Houston Rockets’ roster, but they are not in a rush to trade the NBA veteran. However, it doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be available if a contender like the LA Clippers called. In the NBA, rebuilding is not necessarily an easy process....
Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean...
Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run...
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero headline CrawsOver Pro-Am
LeBron James will headline a star-studded list of NBA players set to participate in the CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday at Washington's Seattle Pacific University. It will be James’ first time participating in this event, and his first time playing live in Seattle since 2007, when he faced the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA Scout Gives Bold Feedback On Rockets’ Jalen Green
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green. He elected to skip playing collegiately, instead playing a season with the G League Ignite to prepare for life in the NBA. He impressed during his time with the Ignite, averaging 17.9 points,...
