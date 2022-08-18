ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wojciechowski
Person
Norris Cole
Person
Gary Clark Jr.
Person
Orlando Johnson
Person
Jodie Meeks
Person
Jeremy Pargo
Person
Alex Jensen
Person
Craig Sword
Person
Frank Mason Iii
Person
Patrick Mccaw
Person
Stephen Zimmerman
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land D’Angelo Russell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

If you could take an NBA fan from the 1970s and pluck them into 2022, they would hardly know what they were watching. The game has changed fundamentally – and radically. There are almost too many major differences to count. In those times, there was no three-point shot. By 2022, almost half the shots taken in the NBA come from behind the arc.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Raptors#Usa Basketball Americup#Fiba#The Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"

With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets

Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean...
MLS
FOX Sports

Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero headline CrawsOver Pro-Am

LeBron James will headline a star-studded list of NBA players set to participate in the CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday at Washington's Seattle Pacific University. It will be James’ first time participating in this event, and his first time playing live in Seattle since 2007, when he faced the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy