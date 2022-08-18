LPB’s Louisiana Spotlight unpacks population loss in our state. In 2021, Louisiana experienced the fifth highest population loss in the nation, losing more than 27,000 citizens. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the reasons why with the new program Louisiana Spotlight: Leaving Louisiana, premiering Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM statewide on LPB and Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 PM on WLAE in New Orleans.

