Melissa Christina Haik
Melissa Christina Haik, 40, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. She is survived by two daughters, Victoria (Jacob Jones) Bonura of Bogalusa, LA and Cheyenne Bonura of Bogalusa, LA; brother, Thad Haik, Jr. of Bogalusa, LA; two sisters, Elizabeth (Nikki) Bonura of Bogalusa, LA and Wendy Haik of Wayne, Michigan; nephews, Russell Bonura, Oliver Haik, Roman Haik and Hunter Meadows; nieces, Natalie Bonura, Hailey Haik and Gracie Palmer; and close friends, Jonathan Martin and Allen Rohn.
Patricia “Pat” Couvillon Roberson
Patricia “Pat” Couvillon Roberson passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 75. She was born in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, June 10, 1947, and resided in Coushatta for over 30 years prior to moving to Amite 6 years ago. Patricia...
Hunter “Hutch” Allan Hutchinson
Hunter “Hutch” Allan Hutchinson passed away unexpectedly from this world and went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 15, 2022, at the age of 26. He was a native of Denham Springs, Louisiana, born on November 26, 1995, and was currently residing in Bastrop, Texas. Hunter leaves behind his loving mother Tammy Henderson along with his grandmother Ginger Roussel and husband, AL, Uncle Tim Henderson and wife Laurie, Uncle Tab Henderson and wife Julie. His loving parents Brett and Margueritte Hutchinson, sister Emma-Rae Hutchinson, Grandparents Don Hutchinson; Becky Holland and her husband, Jess; Maxine Tiger Lawson and her husband, Mark; Uncle Bryan “Bubba” Hutchinson and wife, Erica; Aunt Heather Fisette and husband, Doug. Hunter had many cousins that he loved. Family was always very important to him, and he love them all. Hunter will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was very charismatic and could light up a room when he walked in it. He was always smiling, singing, dancing, and acting a clown just to bring a smile to your face. He was a loyal friend and a devoted Christian. Hunter loved football and knew more statistics and could call plays better than anyone. He was a natural athlete and had a passion on and off the field. Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726 on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 4pm until the Memorial Service at 6:30. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Joseph M. "Sonny" McCoy
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Harvest Manor in Denham Springs, LA. He was born August 20, 1930 in Amite, LA and was 91 years of age. He was a devout Christian man who served as a long-time member and deacon at Kedron Baptist Church. Mr. Sonny was also a board member for Valley Forge Academy. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and later raised beef cattle. Mr. Sonny is survived by wife of 66 years, Henrietta S. McCoy; 3 children, Beth Jordan (Wayne), Joey McCoy (Sonya), and Caro Smith; 9 grandchildren, Whittany Starns (Kevin), Evan Jordan (Taylor), Amy Sweat (Rodney), Robyn Smith (Ben), Brooke Roncancio (Edgar) Trey, Christian, McCoy and Gabby Smith; 3 step-grandchildren, George Jordan, Chris Jordan, and Aimee Stafford; 9 great-grandchildren, Nolen, Etta Jane, Andi, Grady, Olli Kate, Ryne, Remi, Carson, and Myles. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Carrie McCoy; son-in-law, Ronny Smith; 2 brothers, Douglas and Bobby McCoy; 3 sisters, Evelyn Singleton, Irma Carruth, and Helen Robertson. Visitation at Kedron Baptist Church, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Jake Williams. Interment Roberts Cemetery, Hillsdale, LA. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack “Catfish” Granger and Scott Gay. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Patricia Smith Connell
Patricia received her angel wings at the age of 71, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center after a long battle with lymphoma, and brief illness. She was known for her kindness, positive outlook on life, and her sweet, gentle demeanor that touched so many people’s lives. Patricia had a huge heart, and was considered an angel on earth to all who knew her, always giving unconditional love and support. She also enjoyed square-dancing in her free time and was the President of the Hammond Square-Dancing Club, the "Y-knots" at one time. Patricia was often found tending to her beautiful flowers and plants, feeding the hummingbirds, or playing with her cat named Tiger. She never missed a school function for her children, or even her friends’ children, to make sure they had someone rooting them on. There was a special place in her heart for the New Orleans Saints and Florida State Athletics, where she and her husband both attended. Her true passion in life was being with her family and friends making memories that will last forever, and she is already deeply missed.
Jonelle Marie Thompson
Jonelle Marie Thompson, a resident of Garyville, LA passed away on August 17, 2022, at the age of 49. She was born on September 6, 1972 in Baton Rouge, LA to William “Art” Lea and Brenda McDonald Lea. Jonelle lived most of her life in Albany, LA and...
Trimaine TADOW Jones
Trimaine Jones, affectionally known as Tadow answered the Master's call on August 12, 2022, at his residence in Baton Rouge. Tadow was a pillar to his community and his family. Tadow was loved by many people and impacted so many lives across the city of Baton Rouge. His presence and sense of humor will be missed by all. The Jones family and extended family and friends are asking that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss.
Theodore “Ted” Lorenz, Jr.
Theodore “Ted” Lorenz, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2022 with his wife, Sandra at his bedside. He had celebrated his 92nd birthday the previous week. Ted was born on August 6, 1930 in Fort Worth Texas to Theodore Charles Lorenz, Sr. and Thelma Guthrie Lorenz. He was the middle child and the only son with five sisters. He was raised on the family farm in Waco, TX.
Leroy Matherne
Leroy, age 62, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was a resident of Independence, LA. Leroy was an extremely hard worker and dedicated many years as a welder. He was good with his hands and could build or fix just about anything. Leroy had a natural gift for wood working and enjoyed building things for friends and family. He enjoyed the outdoors and would often take his boys hunting or fishing. Leroy was a true Christian man and lived an honest life helping others. He never hesitated to do things to help someone in need and took great pride in doing so. Leroy loved his family deeply and considered becoming a Paw Paw to be one of his greatest accomplishments. He never missed an opportunity to make his family laugh, either with a joke or a funny story he always left you with a smile. Leroy was an extremely strong, loving, and caring man who will be forever missed.
Amanda Hayes Nicolazzi
Amanda Hayes Nicolazzi, 57, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. Amanda loved to read and do makeup in her spare time. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend that will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. She is survived by her children, Brandy Babineaux and Phillip Hayes (fiancé, Elizabeth Johnson); grandchildren, Skylar and Simi Hayes; mother, Elba Hayes; brother, William Hosie Hayes, Jr.; sisters, Juanita Hayes and Hope Hayes. She was preceded in death by her father, William Hayes; and paternal grandmother, Mae Hayes. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Inside Southeastern Football with Frank Self debuts August 28
HAMMOND, La. – The 2022 season of Inside Southeastern Football with Frank Scelfo debuts Sunday. The show will air weekly on the radio home of SLU Football - Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM. Hosted by Scelfo and Allen Waddell, the hour-long show will feature the latest on all things Lion Football.
Football jamboree hosted by Albany moves to Walker High over concerns for field conditions
LIVINGSTON, La. – The jamboree football matchups scheduled to be held at the Albany High School football field on Thursday, Aug. 25, have been relocated to Walker High School to allow the games to be played on a turf surface. “The heavy rains we have received for the past...
Southeastern's Columbia Theatre presents The Last Waltz
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present a musical concert titled “The Last Waltz.” Scheduled Aug. 27, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Southeastern’s Lion Up Recovery program, and a VIP ticket to...
Southeast Louisiana Historical Association meeting scheduled Wednesday
HAMMOND – The Southeast Louisiana Historical Association will hold its annual meeting Aug. 24. Scheduled in the Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., the meeting will focus on the period of Spanish governance of Southeast Louisiana and the surrounding Gulf South region. Guest speaker for the meeting is Jennifer Levin from the University of Virginia.
9th annual robotics competition showcases dozens of giant robots at Denham Springs High
DENHAM SPRINGS, La - Denham Springs High School will host the ninth annual Dow Red Stick Rumble Robotics Competition on Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school’s Hornsby Gym, located along Yellow Jacket Boulevard in Denham Springs. The Dow Red Stick Rumble will pit 20...
CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
SLU to host football season ticket pickup party on Saturday, Aug. 27
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University football season ticket holders can pick up their tickets for the upcoming 2022 season at the annual Season Ticket Pickup Party Aug. 27 at Strawberry Stadium. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. – noon in conjunction with the No. 16/17 Lions’ 9...
Schedule released for 2022-23 Lady Lions Basketball
HAMMOND, La. – A challenging nonconference slate followed by 18 Southland Conference contests makes up the 2022-23 Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball schedule released Thursday. Southeastern will look to continue its progress under sixth-year head coach Ayla Guzzardo, who has seen her team improve its winning percentage annually...
Kevin Raiford & Jr
Assessor Jr. Matheu and Chief Deputy Assessor Kevin Raiford on growth and property trends they see for Tangipahoa Parish.
Southeastern to host STEM Fest for students, parents on Saturday
HAMMOND – Students and their parents will have the opportunity to feed their minds with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities and discussions at the fourth annual Back-to-School STEM Fest at Southeastern Louisiana University Saturday, Aug. 27. The free event is scheduled at the Pennington Student Activity...
