wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro' Musician Billy Henson Died Sunday
(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Murfreesboro musician and writer Billy Henson passed away early Sunday morning (8/21/2022) surrounded by family. He was age 83. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced later. Henson was a regular on WGNS’ daily country music shows in the mid-50’s. His first broadcast was at...
WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
Christmas fans prepare: light spectacular 'Enchant' coming to Nashville
One of the world's largest holiday-themed events will be taking place in Music City for the first time.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
Giving thanks to local service members through 'fill the truck' event
Saturday, shoppers at the Kroger in Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet showed their appreciation to our local service members.
wgnsradio.com
Another Country Music Video
(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
Nashville Diaper Connection offers free diapers for a year to parents in school
If you're a parent, then chances are, you were shocked by some of the costs of raising a child. It's just that much more intense when you're trying to pay for school at the same time.
WSMV
Nashville woman shaken after home break-in
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
WSMV
Officer struck at BNA when woman drives through barrier
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with Nashville International Airport Police was hit by a car that drove through a barrier late Sunday night. According to police at the scene, a woman driving a black sedan ignored a road block barrier on Donelson Pike, driving through the obstacle and hitting a BNA officer in the process.
fox17.com
Convicted felon found outside Nashville restaurant with rifle, loaded drum magazine
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a convicted felon parked at a fast food restaurant was arrested on Thursday after he was found with weapons. Police report the 31-year-old man was parked at a fast-food restaurant on Largo Drive when MNPD received a suspicious person call. Officers found...
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
Breakfast biscuit trip turns into million-dollar win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says. The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville. She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 […]
wgnsradio.com
Way To Go MPD Sgt. Amy Denton
(MURFREESBORO) Congratulations to Sgt. Amy Denton and Murfreesboro Police for being recognized as the Tennessee Highway Safety Office "Child Passenger Safety Fitting Station of the Year". Sgt. Denton continues to make the Heart of Tennessee an even better community. Sgt. Denton said, "Murfreesboro Police have 20 child passenger safety technicians...
WTVCFOX
Shooting in Nashville leaves 2 critically injured, according to Metro police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a report by our affiliate WKRN, two people were left with critical gunshot wounds after a shooting on Antioch Pike early Saturday. The shooting happened roughly around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Antioch Pike, according to Metro police. No additional information has been...
WSMV
Nashville Fire recovery efforts successful for teen in Stones River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father. Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface. Nashville Fire officials said crews were supported by the...
MNPD hosts gun buy-back event
Anyone was invited to turn in an unwanted gun at the MNPD gun buy-back event, no questions asked, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
WSMV
Grant money for victims of Waverly flooding in August 2021
Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey died on July 31, 2022, his 96th birthday. Teens arrested for vandalizing Nashville charter school. Two teens have been charged with burglary and vandalism at a Nashville charter school. Rally at Tennessee State Capitol. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT. Activists gathered...
Metro Police offering gifts cards in exchange for guns
This weekend, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are holding an event to remove more guns from the streets.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
