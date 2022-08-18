Read full article on original website
Minnesota Man Fatally Thrown from Motorcycle
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another motorcyclist died on a Minnesota road over the weekend. The State Patrol incident report indicates the 31-year-old South St. Paul man was attempting to merge onto Interstate 694 east in Brooklyn Center at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
Woman shot near Nicollet Mall Target dies from injuries
The woman who was shot following an argument on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis earlier this month has died. Minneapolis Police Department has confirmed that the victim in the Aug. 10 shooting – identified by family as 25-year-old Shauwna Campbell – died at a hospital on Saturday. Campbell,...
Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
Victor Butler charged in Uptown shooting that left man injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting in Uptown in January that left a man injured.Victor Jerome Butler was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police arrived at a bar on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue to find a man on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound.Witnesses said the man had gotten into an argument with Butler earlier in the night, but the two had gone separate ways. However, Butler returned and encouraged the man to come outside, at which point he pulled out his gun and allegedly shot him several times before leaving on foot.The man was shot three times in the leg and required emergency surgery, documents say.A nationwide warrant was issued for Butler, as law enforcement do now know where he is. There is another active warrant out for Butler in connection to an unrelated case.
"Black Entrepreneur State Fair" returns to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The third annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair kicked off Sunday in Minneapolis.Hundreds of people came out to support the vendors who set up shop. The fair was created to uplift every business involved – providing opportunities, access and exposure.Fair board member Turqouya Williams says you can find just about everything, too, from jewelry to self-defense and safety items. "People are really impressed. A lot of times folks don't even know that we're here, and it is a relatively new thing," Williams said. "But people are really excited, there's a lot of energy around this."The fair runs all week and will end next Sunday night.
Shauwna Campbell, Nicollet Mall shooting victim, dies from injuries
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young woman has died 10 days after being shot at 9th Street and Nicollet Mall on Aug. 10, Minneapolis police announced Saturday.Shauwna Campbell, 25, was a mother to two children: 6-year-old Elysia and 2-year-old Charles, Jr.In an interview with WCCO, the victim's mother spoke out about gun violence."You look at the news and that's all you hear now is somebody getting shot. And then it's women shooting now, it used to be the guys, the gang members, but now it's females doing it, and not caring," said Margaret Daniels.Hennepin County attorneys charged Perisha Young, 23, with attempted murder and first-degree assault for the incident.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance cameras captured Campbell and Young arguing. Someone stepped in to stop the argument when Young could be seen pulling a gun out of her purse, taking several steps toward Campbell, and shooting her at close range.Young faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.Campbell's death marks the 59th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
(UPDATED) Pine Island Stand Off Has Ended
UPDATE - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the person involved in the stand-off has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the public. Additional information will be released later. Pine Island (KROC-AM News) - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says an ongoing standoff in Pine...
Stewartville Verizon Store Hit by Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is one of several southern Minnesota law enforcement agencies now investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting Verizon Wireless stores. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the Verizon store in the 90 block of 20th St. Northeast...
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results
MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city. "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.
25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
Woman dies at Minneapolis hospital 10 days after being shot
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman in her mid-20s died at the hospital after being shot downtown ten days earlier. In information provided to the media, Minneapolis police said that on Aug. 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 9th Street South and Nicollet Mall. Police found a woman in her mid-20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
