Crittenden County paper wins state award for public service
The owners Crittenden County's weekly newspaper are the winners of a statewide award for public service through community journalism. Chris Evans and Allison Mick-Evans own and operate the Crittenden Press in Marion. They were chosen this year for the Al Smith Award for public service by the Institute for Rural Journalism, part of the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and Media.
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
Incidents at McCracken County schools being investigated
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning a man described as behaving suspiciously tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. The man allegedly claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911 and the man left before police arrived.
River City Mission hosts yard sale to fund homeless shelter
PADUCAH — River City Mission, a faith-based organization, is all about giving shelter to the homeless and food to the hungry. But that mission costs money. In an effort help cover those costs, RCM is hosting its summer yard sale for the 15th year in a row. The organization...
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.
Separate traffic stops on Old Mayfield Road end in drug arrests
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a pair of traffic stops Friday on Old Mayfield Road near Bleich Road ended with two similar drug arrests. Around 1:30pm a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jesse A. Hammonds of Mayfield and allegedly found a quantity of crystal meth and other drug-related items.
Mayfield families affected by tornado offered free rental home stays, assistance with basic needs
MAYFIELD, KY — Thanks to $250,000 of funding provided to Camp Graves by the United Way and the United-Way of Paducah-McCracken County, some Mayfield families will be able to stay in rental homes free of charge. According to a Thursday release, the funds will be used to create new...
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy is at the center of a lawsuit involving two Black women claiming excessive use of force. Local 6 was set bodycam video of the incident, which happened on Feb. 1. The lawsuit filed by Elayshia Boey and Vanessa Jenkins...
Extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Pkwy in Calvert City starts Monday
PADUCAH — A contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in Calvert City starting Monday, August 22. KY 1523/Industrial Parkway will be closed near the Arkema, Inc., Calvert City facility to allow reconstruction of a rail crossing at mile point 3.72. This extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway is west of the KY 95/Main Street intersection.
SCHS student charged after allegedly threatening other students
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Stewart County High School student was charged Tuesday after being accused of threatening other students. Stewart County Schools Director Mike Craig said that someone reported that a threat was made against students at SCHS. Sheriff officials said the incident was regarding a list of students being texted around the school. No further information concerning what the list said has been released.
Marion is considering a new water line to boost its supply. A nearby town wants to take advantage.
The western Kentucky town of Marion has been facing an ongoing water shortage for months and is now weighing whether or not to build an emergency water line that would allow more supply to flow from other utilities. But another small town about nine miles away from the Crittenden County seat is wanting to take advantage of the situation.
Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash
A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
Suspect identified, sought in Mayfield lumber theft
A suspect has been identified and is being sought in connection with a Mayfield lumber theft. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jason A. Scott is accused of allegedly stealing $7,800 worth of lumber from a business in Graves County. Scott is also wanted on felony theft charges...
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville
In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
