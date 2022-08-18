ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Crittenden County paper wins state award for public service

The owners Crittenden County's weekly newspaper are the winners of a statewide award for public service through community journalism. Chris Evans and Allison Mick-Evans own and operate the Crittenden Press in Marion. They were chosen this year for the Al Smith Award for public service by the Institute for Rural Journalism, part of the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and Media.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri

A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Incidents at McCracken County schools being investigated

Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning a man described as behaving suspiciously tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. The man allegedly claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911 and the man left before police arrived.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

River City Mission hosts yard sale to fund homeless shelter

PADUCAH — River City Mission, a faith-based organization, is all about giving shelter to the homeless and food to the hungry. But that mission costs money. In an effort help cover those costs, RCM is hosting its summer yard sale for the 15th year in a row. The organization...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Separate traffic stops on Old Mayfield Road end in drug arrests

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a pair of traffic stops Friday on Old Mayfield Road near Bleich Road ended with two similar drug arrests. Around 1:30pm a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jesse A. Hammonds of Mayfield and allegedly found a quantity of crystal meth and other drug-related items.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Rail crossing work closes section of Industrial Parkway in Calvert City

A contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in Calvert City starting today. Industrial Parkway will be closed near the Arkema, Inc., Calvert City facility to allow reconstruction of a rail crossing. This extended closure of is west of the KY 95/Main Street intersection.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Pkwy in Calvert City starts Monday

WSMV

SCHS student charged after allegedly threatening other students

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Stewart County High School student was charged Tuesday after being accused of threatening other students. Stewart County Schools Director Mike Craig said that someone reported that a threat was made against students at SCHS. Sheriff officials said the incident was regarding a list of students being texted around the school. No further information concerning what the list said has been released.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash

A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
FARMINGTON, KY
KFVS12

2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge

A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Suspect identified, sought in Mayfield lumber theft

A suspect has been identified and is being sought in connection with a Mayfield lumber theft. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jason A. Scott is accused of allegedly stealing $7,800 worth of lumber from a business in Graves County. Scott is also wanted on felony theft charges...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville

In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
MADISONVILLE, KY

