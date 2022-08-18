NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days

Related
OSU to play Michigan in first hockey game at Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Longtime rivals Ohio State and Michigan will battle in the first-ever hockey game held at the Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium on Feb. 18 in Cleveland, the Browns' ownership group announced Monday. Haslam Sports Group said tickets for the game, dubbed the "Faceoff on the Lake," will...
