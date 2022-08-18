Read full article on original website
Happiness Bag receives $10K from insurance company
Tribune-Star (Terre Haute, IN) Aug. 22—With the help of the community, EPIC Insurance Midwest has awarded. to Happiness Bag, which is dedicated to providing services and programs helping children and adults with disabilities. The. $10,000. will help fund Happiness Bag's expansion of the outdoor recreation center and allow it...
The Surefire Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 179, Veteran Owned, a Leader in Home Health Care, Title Insurance, Real Estate Brokerages, Mortgage Brokerages
The Surefire Group (SFG) is always looking for Joint Venture Opportunities to help real estate brokers make money in title insurance or mortgage brokering. is No. 179 on its annual Inc. 5000 list and #4 in Philadelphia Overall, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Global Entertainment Insurance Market is expected to reach the value of 8 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our research report, the global entertainment insurance market size was valued at. by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Entertainment insurance is a responsibility insurance policy package designed to protect the risks of business...
Best’s Market Segment Special Report: Dedicated Reinsurance Capital Growth of 2021 May Not Continue
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Dedicated reinsurance capacity in 2021 increased to. , driven by an increase of nearly 11% from traditional reinsurance capacity providers. However, according to a new AM Best report, the spike may be short-lived given expectations for depressed investment markets, continued geopolitical turmoil and a potential decline in global gross domestic product.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited (Thaire Life) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The ratings...
Genworth Announces Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced today that Genworth Holdings, Inc. , its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 4.800% Senior Notes (the “Notes”) due 2024. The redemption date of the Notes will be. September 21, 2022. ,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company P.J.S.C.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company P.J.S.C. (ADNIC) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ADNIC’s balance...
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Intact Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Liberty Mutual I
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on. provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. for Oil & Gas Sector space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Korea P&I Club
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Korea P&I Club. (KP&I or the Club) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Long Term Care Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Humana, State Farm Insurance, Transamerica
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Long Term Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Patent Issued for Data analytics system to automatically recommend risk mitigation strategies for an enterprise (USPTO 11403599): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Day, Jennifer ( Versailles, KY , US), Gray, Willie F (. , US), Preece, Andrew D. (Wintergarden, FL, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic insurance claim records may be stored and utilized by an enterprise, such as an insurance company. For example, an insurance company may be interested in analyzing information about risk drivers and insurance claim outcomes in each insurance claim record to model insurance claim outcomes based on different risk drivers. In some cases, the insurance company might want to advise customers how different identified risk drivers affect insurance claim outcomes and advise customers on adopting risk mitigation strategies for affecting insurance claim outcomes. Accordingly, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers identify risk drivers that are affecting their insurance claim outcomes and their insurance costs. Further, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers employ risk mitigation strategies that improve their insurance claim outcomes and reduce their insurance costs. Human analysis of electronic records to identify risk drivers, however, can be a time consuming, error prone and subjective process-especially where there are a substantial number of records to be analyzed (e.g., thousands of electronic records might need to be reviewed) and/or there are a lot of factors that could potentially influence insurance claim outcomes. In addition, this type of information may be spread throughout a number of different computer systems (e.g., associated with different insurance companies, a human resources department, etc.).
Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Prima Solutions, Duck Creek, Adacta, Guidewire
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Ebix Signs Aspida to Join its Annuity Exchange Platform
JOHNS CREEK , Ga., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: “Ebix”), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries, announced today that. Aspida Life Insurance Company. (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, will leverage...
Vesttoo and Clear Blue Announce a $1 Billion Partnership
Vesttoo has entered a partnership with Clear Blue Insurance Group to deploy $1 billion. in reinsurance capacity to Clear Blue's P&C lines over the next year. The capacity will be sourced from the capital markets through a variety of insurance-linked assets. TEL AVIV. , Israel. ,. Aug. 22, 2022. /PRNewswire/...
Insurance Aggregator Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Group, Defaqto, Lloyds
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Insurance Aggregator Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Insurance Aggregator market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Insurance Aggregator Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 per Share
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa , Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of. (Nasdaq: UFCS) ("UFG") declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of. UFG has a long history of paying quarterly dividends, with the quarterly cash dividend declared today marking the 218th consecutive quarterly dividend paid, dating back to.
AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend
RENO, Nev. , Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent company of. U-Haul International, Inc. , declared a special cash dividend on its Common Stock of. U-Haul International, Inc. ,. Oxford Life Insurance Company. ,. Repwest Insurance Company. and. Amerco Real Estate Company. . U-Haul. is in...
Home and Property Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, GEICO
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Home and Property Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Insurance Broker Tool Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : Oracle, Comarch, AgencyBloc, Radiusbob
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broker Tool Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broker Tool market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Comments / 0