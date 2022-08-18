Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Highway 26 lanes shut down west of Portland after vehicle fire spreads
PORTLAND, Ore. — The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were shut down on Sunday afternoon after flames from a disabled vehicle spread to vegetation on the shoulder, prompting a response from Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire officials said that they were called out for reports of a car fire...
ODOT progresses on Abernethy Bridge construction beneath I-205
Travelers can expect intermittent closures on and around the bridge in West Linn and Oregon CityWork beneath the Abernethy Bridge is well underway, with construction crews preparing the area around the bridge and in the river to build a temporary work bridge in the water. The Oregon Department of Transportation began construction earlier this year as part of the I-205 improvements project, which will see the freeway, including the bridge, widened and seismically retrofitted. For now, the project requires single-lane closures of Highway 43 near the I-205 on-ramp as well as single-lane closures on Clackamette Drive. Later this month,...
alamedahistory.org
Dolph Park: Restrictions shaped the early neighborhood, creating an enclave of wealth and big houses
We’ve often wondered about Dolph Park: the island of tall trees, large houses and lush landscaping a few blocks west of Grant High School in Northeast Portland. Who were the Dolphs? How did this place come to be? What was here before?. Today a subset of the Grant Park...
Upcoming investigation: How an airborne blade exposed broader problems at PGE’s flagship wind farm
In the early hours of Feb. 1, one of the spinning blades on a turbine at Portland General Electric’s Biglow Canyon wind farm in Sherman County launched into the night. The 135-foot piece of fiberglass, wood and metal weighs more than seven tons. It flew the full length of...
KATU.com
Wildfire closes Highway 26 westbound for a short time Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire responded to a wildfire that closed down the westbound side of Sunset Highway for a short time Sunday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire started from a disabled vehicle on the shoulder and quickly spread up the hill in dry grass. Officials said firefighters...
Hwy 26 car fire spreads up hill near Oregon Zoo
Flames from a car fire along Hwy 26 raced up the steep terrain on the side of the road Sunday, closing a section of the roadway near the Oregon Zoo for a while.
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Expansion Rules Have Protected Open Space But Led To New Disputes (Latest News)
On a rainy spring day, Anyeley Hallovà and I are strolling around her inner Northeast Portland neighborhood. In front of a dilapidated cottage, we halt. She visited occasionally when a second house was being built in the backyard. She expresses awe at how expertly the new house was integrated into the existing landscape.
kptv.com
ODOT considering tolls for Portland highways
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are invited to attend and comment about tolls on Portland highways at the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The 25-member committee has been formed to advise ODOT and provide feedback on decisions about...
‘Just nasty’: Lents residents oppose Safe Rest Village
On Saturday, the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association held a rally in protest of the Reedway Safe Rest Village, scheduled to be up and running by the end of this year.
Hiker dies after falling 100 meters from popular waterfall hiking trail
The woman was walking with a group of friends on a mountain route in Oregon known for its spectacular views
Medical event likely caused 2021 Warm Springs plane crash
NTSB report also reveals the pilot was not certified to fly that model aircraft A National Transportation Safety Board report concludes a medical event that incapacitated the pilot likely caused the fatal airplane crash in the Mutton Mountain area near Warm Springs, Jan. 9, 2021. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, Portland businessman Richard Boehlke, 72, did not have the pilot rating to certify him for the 11-passenger jet he was flying, a Cesna Citation 560. The analysis showed no structural or mechanical issues with the airplane, or an in-flight fire, or a bird strike. Boehlke had taken...
World’s ‘largest rare beer auction,’ held in Portland, helps prevent youth homelessness
Lauren Eads’ first day as director of development and communications at New Avenues for Youth was not text-book onboarding. She attended a beer auction run by the Portland nonprofit, and “I didn’t know what I was walking into,” Eads said. “All of a sudden people were raising their paddles for thousands of dollars for bottles of beer, and I was, like, ‘I think I’m in a little bit over my head.’... I was blown away.”
How a squirrel bridge in Longview turned into a city's love for rodents
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Ever played the game Frogger? It's an old arcade game where the player tries to safely get their frog to cross a busy-multi lane road without getting run over. So take that example and replace it with a squirrel. That is a squirrel's predicament everywhere when...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tuna boats arrive today, August 20 at Port of Garibaldi; Oregon Tuna Classic in Progress this weekend
What we’ve all been waiting for – tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon’s north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
camaspostrecord.com
‘Somebody is going to get killed’: Washougal residents urge city to tame speeding on ‘G’ Street
In 2017, Angi Waring moved into a house on “G” and 20th streets in Washougal, about four blocks west of where she grew up. Waring said she still loves her “tight-knit” neighborhood and friendly neighbors, but has grown increasingly frustrated by the “dangerous” drivers on “G” Street.
Advocates concerned over mayor’s homeless camp ban on school routes
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's emergency declaration is being met with backlash from groups who work with the Safe Routes to School program, saying it politicizes the effort to promote better infrastructure near schools.
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
Hiker dies after falling 100 feet at Oregon's Multnomah Falls
A hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls in Oregon on Friday, officials said. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said in a written statement that firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up the trail and...
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
