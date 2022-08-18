Travelers can expect intermittent closures on and around the bridge in West Linn and Oregon CityWork beneath the Abernethy Bridge is well underway, with construction crews preparing the area around the bridge and in the river to build a temporary work bridge in the water. The Oregon Department of Transportation began construction earlier this year as part of the I-205 improvements project, which will see the freeway, including the bridge, widened and seismically retrofitted. For now, the project requires single-lane closures of Highway 43 near the I-205 on-ramp as well as single-lane closures on Clackamette Drive. Later this month,...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO