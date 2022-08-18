ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Clackamas Review

ODOT progresses on Abernethy Bridge construction beneath I-205

Travelers can expect intermittent closures on and around the bridge in West Linn and Oregon CityWork beneath the Abernethy Bridge is well underway, with construction crews preparing the area around the bridge and in the river to build a temporary work bridge in the water. The Oregon Department of Transportation began construction earlier this year as part of the I-205 improvements project, which will see the freeway, including the bridge, widened and seismically retrofitted. For now, the project requires single-lane closures of Highway 43 near the I-205 on-ramp as well as single-lane closures on Clackamette Drive. Later this month,...
WEST LINN, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
#Secondary Treatment#Urban Construction
kptv.com

ODOT considering tolls for Portland highways

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are invited to attend and comment about tolls on Portland highways at the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The 25-member committee has been formed to advise ODOT and provide feedback on decisions about...
PORTLAND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Medical event likely caused 2021 Warm Springs plane crash

NTSB report also reveals the pilot was not certified to fly that model aircraft A National Transportation Safety Board report concludes a medical event that incapacitated the pilot likely caused the fatal airplane crash in the Mutton Mountain area near Warm Springs, Jan. 9, 2021. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, Portland businessman Richard Boehlke, 72, did not have the pilot rating to certify him for the 11-passenger jet he was flying, a Cesna Citation 560. The analysis showed no structural or mechanical issues with the airplane, or an in-flight fire, or a bird strike. Boehlke had taken...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

World’s ‘largest rare beer auction,’ held in Portland, helps prevent youth homelessness

Lauren Eads’ first day as director of development and communications at New Avenues for Youth was not text-book onboarding. She attended a beer auction run by the Portland nonprofit, and “I didn’t know what I was walking into,” Eads said. “All of a sudden people were raising their paddles for thousands of dollars for bottles of beer, and I was, like, ‘I think I’m in a little bit over my head.’... I was blown away.”
PORTLAND, OR

