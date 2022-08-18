Read full article on original website
Trial Lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky Named Dallas-Fort Worth Medical Malpractice Plaintiffs' 'Lawyer of the Year'
Noted trial lawyer earns repeat Best Lawyers in America honors for personal injury litigation. of the Rasansky Law Firm has been selected by Best Lawyers in America as the. medical malpractice law plaintiff' Lawyer of the Year for 2023. Additionally,. Mr. Rasansky. was honored by Best Lawyers for his work...
The Surefire Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 179, Veteran Owned, a Leader in Home Health Care, Title Insurance, Real Estate Brokerages, Mortgage Brokerages
The Surefire Group (SFG) is always looking for Joint Venture Opportunities to help real estate brokers make money in title insurance or mortgage brokering. is No. 179 on its annual Inc. 5000 list and #4 in Philadelphia Overall, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Calif. U.S. Attorney: former HP manager sentenced to 3 years in prison in $5+M fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Shelbee Szeto was sentenced to 36 months in prison in connection with her scheme to defraud her former employer out of more than five million dollars, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Mark H. Pearson. The sentence was handed down by Honorable Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., United States District Judge.
CFTC charges Michigan commodity pool operator with sales solicitation fraud
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it filed a civil enforcement action in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Andrew M. Middlebrooks and his firm EIA All Weather Alpha Fund I Partners, LLC, a Delaware company, based in the Detroit area. The complaint alleges...
Barings Appoints Ken Griffin as Head of Insurance Solutions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, today announced the appointment of. as the firm's Head of Insurance Solutions, effective immediately. Griffin will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of customized solutions to meet the needs of Barings' insurance clients globally.
AXA XL expands Commercial Bonds capabilities in Canada and appoints Cedric Franklin as VP, Regional Director Commercial Bonds
TORONTO , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address continued demand for Commercial Bonds from businesses in the country, AXA XL has appointed. , Country Manager, said: "We are very excited to expand our Commercial Bond expertise in. Canada. . Cedric's specialized background will be of great service to our...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited (Thaire Life) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The ratings...
Eighteen AGs investigating Morningstar's ESG policies, alleged anti-Israel bias
(The Center Square) – Morningstar Inc. and its subsidiary, Sustainalytics, are being investigated by 18 attorneys general for alleged consumer fraud or unfair trade practices. Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he’s leading the inquiry into the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing ratings. Schmitt, who’s…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company P.J.S.C.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company P.J.S.C. (ADNIC) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ADNIC’s balance...
Best’s Market Segment Special Report: Dedicated Reinsurance Capital Growth of 2021 May Not Continue
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Dedicated reinsurance capacity in 2021 increased to. , driven by an increase of nearly 11% from traditional reinsurance capacity providers. However, according to a new AM Best report, the spike may be short-lived given expectations for depressed investment markets, continued geopolitical turmoil and a potential decline in global gross domestic product.
Long Term Care Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Humana, State Farm Insurance, Transamerica
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Long Term Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Patent Issued for Data analytics system to automatically recommend risk mitigation strategies for an enterprise (USPTO 11403599): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Day, Jennifer ( Versailles, KY , US), Gray, Willie F (. , US), Preece, Andrew D. (Wintergarden, FL, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic insurance claim records may be stored and utilized by an enterprise, such as an insurance company. For example, an insurance company may be interested in analyzing information about risk drivers and insurance claim outcomes in each insurance claim record to model insurance claim outcomes based on different risk drivers. In some cases, the insurance company might want to advise customers how different identified risk drivers affect insurance claim outcomes and advise customers on adopting risk mitigation strategies for affecting insurance claim outcomes. Accordingly, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers identify risk drivers that are affecting their insurance claim outcomes and their insurance costs. Further, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers employ risk mitigation strategies that improve their insurance claim outcomes and reduce their insurance costs. Human analysis of electronic records to identify risk drivers, however, can be a time consuming, error prone and subjective process-especially where there are a substantial number of records to be analyzed (e.g., thousands of electronic records might need to be reviewed) and/or there are a lot of factors that could potentially influence insurance claim outcomes. In addition, this type of information may be spread throughout a number of different computer systems (e.g., associated with different insurance companies, a human resources department, etc.).
Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, G
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Intact Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Liberty Mutual I
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on. provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. for Oil & Gas Sector space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
California man sentenced to 10 years in prison for pension fraud conspiracy
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Judge Bruce Hendricks of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina sentenced a California man today to 10 years in prison for his role as the ringleader of a nationwide Ponzi scheme that exploited military veterans in desperate financial straits and targeted elderly investors seeking a safe retirement investment.
DOJ alleges Pa. agent stole over $260K
Pocono Record (Stroudsburg, PA) United States Department of Justice (DOJ) officials charged Thomas Hartley, 48, of Henryville, with multiple counts of fraud related to theft of over $260,000 of government funds from four different money pools. Issued Wednesday, August 17, the indictment's list of charges include 10 counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, two counts of theft of government funds, and four counts of filing false statements.
Citizens surpasses 1M policies; rates to increase soon 'Challenging times' fuel state-backed insurance
Florida's insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and...
