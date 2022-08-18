Read full article on original website
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Erie Insurance, Allianz SE , Acko General Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
The Web 3.0 Market is expected to be worth USD 81.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.7%: Emergen Investigations
Market Size – — USD 3.2 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand from Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector. Rapid advancements in blockchain technologies and shift in data ownership towards users are some key key factors expected to drive market revenue growth"
Global Entertainment Insurance Market is expected to reach the value of 8 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our research report, the global entertainment insurance market size was valued at. by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Entertainment insurance is a responsibility insurance policy package designed to protect the risks of business...
Long Term Care Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Humana, State Farm Insurance, Transamerica
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Long Term Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Prima Solutions, Duck Creek, Adacta, Guidewire
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Home Insurance Market May See Big Move : AFLAC, Allstate, Geico
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Home Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AFLAC, Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual,
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Insurance Broker Tool Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : Oracle, Comarch, AgencyBloc, Radiusbob
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broker Tool Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broker Tool market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Insurance Aggregator Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Group, Defaqto, Lloyds
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Insurance Aggregator Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Insurance Aggregator market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Insurance Aggregator Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Ebix Signs Aspida to Join its Annuity Exchange Platform
JOHNS CREEK , Ga., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: “Ebix”), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries, announced today that. Aspida Life Insurance Company. (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, will leverage...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited (Thaire Life) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The ratings...
Patent Issued for Data analytics system to automatically recommend risk mitigation strategies for an enterprise (USPTO 11403599): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Day, Jennifer ( Versailles, KY , US), Gray, Willie F (. , US), Preece, Andrew D. (Wintergarden, FL, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic insurance claim records may be stored and utilized by an enterprise, such as an insurance company. For example, an insurance company may be interested in analyzing information about risk drivers and insurance claim outcomes in each insurance claim record to model insurance claim outcomes based on different risk drivers. In some cases, the insurance company might want to advise customers how different identified risk drivers affect insurance claim outcomes and advise customers on adopting risk mitigation strategies for affecting insurance claim outcomes. Accordingly, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers identify risk drivers that are affecting their insurance claim outcomes and their insurance costs. Further, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers employ risk mitigation strategies that improve their insurance claim outcomes and reduce their insurance costs. Human analysis of electronic records to identify risk drivers, however, can be a time consuming, error prone and subjective process-especially where there are a substantial number of records to be analyzed (e.g., thousands of electronic records might need to be reviewed) and/or there are a lot of factors that could potentially influence insurance claim outcomes. In addition, this type of information may be spread throughout a number of different computer systems (e.g., associated with different insurance companies, a human resources department, etc.).
AXA XL expands Commercial Bonds capabilities in Canada and appoints Cedric Franklin as VP, Regional Director Commercial Bonds
TORONTO , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address continued demand for Commercial Bonds from businesses in the country, AXA XL has appointed. , Country Manager, said: "We are very excited to expand our Commercial Bond expertise in. Canada. . Cedric's specialized background will be of great service to our...
CORRECTING and REPLACING IGI Announces Quarterly Ordinary Common Share Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- First paragraph, second sentence of release dated. to shareholders of record at the close of business on. IGI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY ORDINARY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an ordinary common share...
Vesttoo and Clear Blue Announce a $1 Billion Partnership
Vesttoo has entered a partnership with Clear Blue Insurance Group to deploy $1 billion. in reinsurance capacity to Clear Blue's P&C lines over the next year. The capacity will be sourced from the capital markets through a variety of insurance-linked assets. TEL AVIV. , Israel. ,. Aug. 22, 2022. /PRNewswire/...
Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, Share, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2028 Genworth, John Hancock, Aviva, Allianz, Aegon, Dai-Ichi, AXA, China Life, Prudential: Long-Term Care Insurance Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Growth, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast with Covid-19 Impact till 2028
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- The research report offers in-depth analysis, financial data, and other crucial information on the global. market, as well as details on the various industry trends, drivers, obstacles, chances, and threats. In-depth analysis of the various major players in the global hot melt adhesives market is provided in the study, including information on their financials, supply chain trends, technological advancements, and significant developments, as well as their future plans, acquisitions, and mergers, and market share.
SiriusPoint Ltd. Floating Rate Callable Subordinated Notes due 2047
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. , for the Company's floating rate callable subordinated notes denominated in Swedish kronor in the amount of. (ISIN: XS1683455429) (the "SEK Subordinated Notes"). The SEK Subordinated Notes are Tier 2 Ancillary capital under the capital adequacy requirements of the. Bermuda Monetary Authority.
WTW appoints Sean Deehan as Leader of Hong Kong and Macau
HONG KONG , Aug. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of. . Sean will also continue in his current position as Hong Kong Market Leader for WTW’s. Insurance Consulting & Technology. (ICT) business. Sean brings...
Stock rally fizzles after Fed doubles down on inflation fight
U.S. equities snapped a four-week winning streak after Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to raise interest rates to stem persistently elevated inflation. And Thursday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank should raise interest rates "a little" above 3 percent by the end of the year. The Treasury will sell 13- and 26- week…
