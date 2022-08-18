Aviation Insurance Resources Shares Four Ways General Liability Insurance Can Protect Hangarkeepers: Hangarkeepers are made aware of the four ways in which a General Liability Insurance from Aviation Insurance Resources can safeguard them.

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Data analytics system to automatically recommend risk mitigation strategies for an enterprise (USPTO 11403599): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Day, Jennifer ( Versailles, KY , US), Gray, Willie F (. , US), Preece, Andrew D. (Wintergarden, FL, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic insurance claim records may be stored and utilized by an enterprise, such as an insurance company. For example, an insurance company may be interested in analyzing information about risk drivers and insurance claim outcomes in each insurance claim record to model insurance claim outcomes based on different risk drivers. In some cases, the insurance company might want to advise customers how different identified risk drivers affect insurance claim outcomes and advise customers on adopting risk mitigation strategies for affecting insurance claim outcomes. Accordingly, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers identify risk drivers that are affecting their insurance claim outcomes and their insurance costs. Further, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers employ risk mitigation strategies that improve their insurance claim outcomes and reduce their insurance costs. Human analysis of electronic records to identify risk drivers, however, can be a time consuming, error prone and subjective process-especially where there are a substantial number of records to be analyzed (e.g., thousands of electronic records might need to be reviewed) and/or there are a lot of factors that could potentially influence insurance claim outcomes. In addition, this type of information may be spread throughout a number of different computer systems (e.g., associated with different insurance companies, a human resources department, etc.).
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited (Thaire Life) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The ratings...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company P.J.S.C.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company P.J.S.C. (ADNIC) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ADNIC’s balance...
Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Intact Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Liberty Mutual I
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on. provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. for Oil & Gas Sector space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Best’s Market Segment Special Report: Dedicated Reinsurance Capital Growth of 2021 May Not Continue
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Dedicated reinsurance capacity in 2021 increased to. , driven by an increase of nearly 11% from traditional reinsurance capacity providers. However, according to a new AM Best report, the spike may be short-lived given expectations for depressed investment markets, continued geopolitical turmoil and a potential decline in global gross domestic product.
AXA XL expands Commercial Bonds capabilities in Canada and appoints Cedric Franklin as VP, Regional Director Commercial Bonds
TORONTO , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address continued demand for Commercial Bonds from businesses in the country, AXA XL has appointed. , Country Manager, said: "We are very excited to expand our Commercial Bond expertise in. Canada. . Cedric's specialized background will be of great service to our...
The Surefire Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 179, Veteran Owned, a Leader in Home Health Care, Title Insurance, Real Estate Brokerages, Mortgage Brokerages
The Surefire Group (SFG) is always looking for Joint Venture Opportunities to help real estate brokers make money in title insurance or mortgage brokering. is No. 179 on its annual Inc. 5000 list and #4 in Philadelphia Overall, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will help Alabamians with health insurance, prescription costs, HHS says
The act will also cap prescription and insulin costs for certain Medicare users, lower health insurance premiums, and provide expanded financial assistance for certain beneficiaries below the poverty level according to a report released by the White House Thursday. “I think that we’ re going to have good cooperation from all sectors in the health care…
Reports from National Institute of Health Research and Development Highlight Recent Research in Health and Medicine [Best Practice of Hospital Management Strategy To Thrive in The National Health Insurance (Jkn) Era]: Health and Medicine
-- Investigators discuss new findings in agriculture. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The implementation of the. (JKN) program has created a transformation in the health care system in Indonesia.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. National Institute of...
'Use it or lose it' – getting NDIS funding is only half the battle for participants
Conversation, The (Australia) Around 4.5 million Australians live with disability but less than 13% of them are covered by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Getting into the scheme is one thing. But many NDIS participants find using their funding is yet another. Our research indicates a major issue in...
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing Systems And Methods For Customizing Privacy Training” Published Online (USPTO 20220245539): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
New Engineering Findings from Nirma University Published (Blockchain and AI-Empowered Healthcare Insurance Fraud Detection: an Analysis, Architecture, and Future Prospects): Engineering
-- Research findings on engineering are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Nowadays, health insurance has become an essential part of people’s lives as the number of health issues increases. Healthcare emergencies can be troublesome for people who can’t afford huge expenses.”
Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, Share, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2028 Genworth, John Hancock, Aviva, Allianz, Aegon, Dai-Ichi, AXA, China Life, Prudential: Long-Term Care Insurance Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Growth, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast with Covid-19 Impact till 2028
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- The research report offers in-depth analysis, financial data, and other crucial information on the global. market, as well as details on the various industry trends, drivers, obstacles, chances, and threats. In-depth analysis of the various major players in the global hot melt adhesives market is provided in the study, including information on their financials, supply chain trends, technological advancements, and significant developments, as well as their future plans, acquisitions, and mergers, and market share.
“Scanning And Remediating Configuration Settings Of A Device Using A Policy-Driven Approach” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220247793): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventor Hatch , Thomas S. ( Lehi, UT , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the...
Philippine Tycoon Dennis Uy’s Firms Roll Over Debts, Tap Funding From Billionaire Enrique Razon As Losses Deepen
Mobile phone carrier Dito Telecommunity and casino resort developer PH Resorts Group are in talks with creditors to extend the maturities of debts worth more than $900 million as both companies sink deeper into the red. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to...
Pricey HIV prevention drugs impact employment, RPI study finds
Aug. 19— TROY— When expensive medicines that protect against getting HIV are available through employer-sponsored health insurance, annual earnings for men in same-sex couples decline and part-time employment increases, a new study from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute finds. This is because the cost for employers in the U.S. to provide health insurance is…
Data on Mental Health Diseases and Conditions Reported by Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) (Phantom Networks: Discrepancies Between Reported and Realized Mental Health Care Access In Oregon Medicaid): Mental Health Diseases and Conditions
-- A new study on Mental Health Diseases and Conditions is now available. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Understanding the extent to which beneficiaries can ‘realize’ access to reported provider networks is imperative in mental health care, where there are significant unmet needs. We compared listings of providers in network directories against provider networks empirically constructed from administrative claims among members who were ages sixty-four and younger and enrolled in Oregon’s Medicaid managed care organizations.
Citizens surpasses 1M policies; rates to increase soon 'Challenging times' fuel state-backed insurance
Florida's insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and...
