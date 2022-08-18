Aviation Insurance Resources Shares Four Ways General Liability Insurance Can Protect Hangarkeepers: Hangarkeepers are made aware of the four ways in which a General Liability Insurance from Aviation Insurance Resources can safeguard them.

-- A patent by the inventors Day, Jennifer ( Versailles, KY , US), Gray, Willie F (. , US), Preece, Andrew D. (Wintergarden, FL, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic insurance claim records may be stored and utilized by an enterprise, such as an insurance company. For example, an insurance company may be interested in analyzing information about risk drivers and insurance claim outcomes in each insurance claim record to model insurance claim outcomes based on different risk drivers. In some cases, the insurance company might want to advise customers how different identified risk drivers affect insurance claim outcomes and advise customers on adopting risk mitigation strategies for affecting insurance claim outcomes. Accordingly, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers identify risk drivers that are affecting their insurance claim outcomes and their insurance costs. Further, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers employ risk mitigation strategies that improve their insurance claim outcomes and reduce their insurance costs. Human analysis of electronic records to identify risk drivers, however, can be a time consuming, error prone and subjective process-especially where there are a substantial number of records to be analyzed (e.g., thousands of electronic records might need to be reviewed) and/or there are a lot of factors that could potentially influence insurance claim outcomes. In addition, this type of information may be spread throughout a number of different computer systems (e.g., associated with different insurance companies, a human resources department, etc.).

