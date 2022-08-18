Read full article on original website
A prehistoric fish may be spawning in Georgia for the first time in 50 years
Researchers in Georgia counting lake sturgeon — a species that has existed for more than 136 million years — have found females with mature eggs.
Most of Florida's newly-hatched sea turtles are female. Why?
Almost all sea turtle hatchlings are emerging from their eggs as females on some Florida beaches because of heat waves exacerbated by climate change, Reuters (opens in new tab) reported on Aug. 2. Five different sea turtle species are found in Florida, including loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) and green turtles...
LOOK: World’s Tiniest Sea Turtles Discovered Off the Coast of New Orleans
Officials in Louisiana just made an exciting announcement! They discovered hatchlings of the world’s smallest sea turtle species on an island off the coast of New Orleans. It marks the first time the species has been in the area in 75 years. They identified at least 53 sea turtle...
DIY Photography
Dolphins fitted with Go-Pros observed hunting sea snakes for the first time
If you’ve ever wondered what flipper eats for lunch, now we know. For the first time dolphins were observed catching and eating live fish after a Go-Pro camera was attached to them during a scientific study. Researchers were able to not only capture video but also listen to the sounds the dolphins made while hunting. The dolphins were also filmed eating delicious venomous sea snakes, something that has never been recorded before.
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Fisherman Catches Monster Wolf Fish, Gives It a Lobster and Throws It Back
The huge wolf fish nearly bit the Maine fisherman as he grappled with it.
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered
When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
A Florida Keys man jumped in the water to retrieve a pool noodle. He soon needed help
He was found nearly one mile from his boat.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters
A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
Large shark sneaks behind beachgoers in Florida
A large shark swam perilously close to several blissfully unaware beachgoers in Daytona Beach, Florida, drone footage shows.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying
At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
The largest pearl in the world was hidden in the shell of a giant clam
The Giga Pearl holds the record as the world's largest GIA-certified natural pearl. It is the largest non-nacreous pearl in the world. As a non-nacreous pearl, the Giga Pearl is all-natural and cannot be cultivated. It also weighs more than 60 pounds and measures 15.5 inches x 9 inches x 8.25 inches.
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
July 28 -- Sharks are, for the most part, ocean animals. Tens of millions of people living in the landlocked Midwest may have never even seen one in person. However, there are some sharks, like the bull shark, that are able to thrive in freshwater, and they could be coming farther inland than ever before.
