talentrecap.com

Camila Cabello Joins ‘The Voice’ Coaches in Season 22 Promo

The Voice just released a new promo ahead of the Season 22 premiere in September. The clip gives us a little taste of how the coaches will get along as Camila Cabello joins the panel. The four of them team up on set to solve a mystery. ‘The Voice’ Coaches...
realitytitbit.com

Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago

After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
Daily Mail

'I didn't know who I was': Demi Lovato says she was forced into becoming a 'hyper-feminine' pop star... as singer reverts to using 'she/her' pronouns a year after coming out as non-binary

Demi Lovato has detailed how she was 'feminised' as she reflected on her career and opened up about her personal struggles on Wednesday. The singer, 29, admitted she 'didn't know who she was' whilst being steered in the direction of becoming a 'hyper-feminine pop star' as she grew up in the spotlight.
The Independent

Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes: Everything to know about the musician

Demi Lovato’s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.The 29-year-old singer recently confirmed that she is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician. "It’s a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People last week. "He’s a super great guy."Following the news, Lovato was spotted on Tuesday with her boyfriend Jutes in New York City. The pair were seen holding hands as they left dinner at LAVO Italian Restaurant. The two coordinated their looks for the evening – Lovato wearing a black leather jacket splashed with white paint, and Jutes showing off his neck tattoos in a...
Variety

Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Gets Darker and Ruder Without Ditching Killer Choruses: Album Review

The roads taken by Demi Lovato have never been a simple stroll. Since the uncomplicated teen-pop of her 2008 debut, “Don’t Forget,” as she’s grew older her music morphed into a palate of smoky soul and glossy R&B, driven by her powerfully emotive voice and increasingly contentious lyrics inspired by the complications of her psyche, the mire of mental health, a messed-up childhood and the algebra of need that is addiction. Lovato’s had her bruises, and it always pretty much shows in her music. In January she announced on Instagram that she’d conducted a “funeral” for her pop and R&B sides,...
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez stuns in a beautiful Versace gown

Selena Gomez is welcoming a new decade with glamour. The singer and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a couple of photos while wearing a gorgeous Versace gown. RELATED: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Taylor Swift: See their best moments together ...
Us Weekly

Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words

Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Shares Romantic Birthday Tribute to Her

Demi Lovato's new boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, just confirmed their relationship with a romantic tribute to the singer on her 30th birthday. This Sunday, the musician posted an Instagram carousel featuring photos and videos of the two taken over the course of their romance. In the first photo, they are seen smiling at each other while on a hike. And in an adorable clip, Lutes, aka Jute$, is seen continuously kissing Lovato as they drive.
Us Weekly

Demi Lovato’s ‘29’ Seemingly Shades ‘Collector’ Ex Wilmer Valderrama, Their Age Gap: A Complete Lyric Breakdown

Something to sing about? Demi Lovato made waves when she seemingly called out ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama and their age gap on her “29” single. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song,” the Sonny With a Chance alum, 29, told Zane Lowe in a Wednesday, August 17, interview for Apple Music. “I just said, ‘I have to go for this. I have to own my truth.’ … Sometimes saying less is more.”
Us Weekly

Everything Bridget Marquardt Has Said About ‘Girls Next Door,’ Playboy, Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson

While Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson have been on opposite sides when it comes to reliving their Playboy pasts, Bridget Marquardt appears to fall somewhere in the middle regarding her feelings on their time as Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. Marquardt, Madison and Wilkinson were already dating the Playboy founder when E! ordered a show about their […]
Popculture

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Worries Mama June Has an 'Addiction to Men' in Exclusive 'Super Sized Salon' Sneak Peek

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is getting more than just a mother-daughter makeover with Mama June Shannon during her visit to Babydoll Beauty Couture. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new Super Sized Salon, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star opens up to her hairstylist Taj about the ups and downs of her relationship with her mom.
