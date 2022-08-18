Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Camila Cabello Joins ‘The Voice’ Coaches in Season 22 Promo
The Voice just released a new promo ahead of the Season 22 premiere in September. The clip gives us a little taste of how the coaches will get along as Camila Cabello joins the panel. The four of them team up on set to solve a mystery. ‘The Voice’ Coaches...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Demi Lovato Is ‘Really Happy’ in Her ‘Healthy’ Relationship With a Musician
Finding that someone special! Over two years after ending her engagement to Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato has moved on with a mystery musician. The Disney Channel alum, 29, is "really happy" in the "healthy relationship," a source tells Us Weekly. Lovato, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the recent development in her personal life. […]
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
realitytitbit.com
The Voice's Kelly Clarkson remains silent as Camila Cabello becomes latest pop star coach
Camila Cabello is stepping into her very own spinning chair as she replaces Kelly Clarkson on The Voice – and the Since U Been Gone singer is still yet to address her departure from the show. The former Fifth Harmony star is joining husband-and-wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani...
musictimes.com
Alicia Keys, Swiss Beatz Dance in Skates in Roller Disco After 'High-Energy' Radio City Show
Apart from Madonna, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz certainly know how to bust a move while in their roller skates.The two went to one of New York City's growing roller disco rinks and celebrated their successful Radio City show. The afterparty was quite a hit, with many other artists coming to celebrate and dance with them.
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I didn't know who I was': Demi Lovato says she was forced into becoming a 'hyper-feminine' pop star... as singer reverts to using 'she/her' pronouns a year after coming out as non-binary
Demi Lovato has detailed how she was 'feminised' as she reflected on her career and opened up about her personal struggles on Wednesday. The singer, 29, admitted she 'didn't know who she was' whilst being steered in the direction of becoming a 'hyper-feminine pop star' as she grew up in the spotlight.
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes: Everything to know about the musician
Demi Lovato’s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.The 29-year-old singer recently confirmed that she is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician. "It’s a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People last week. "He’s a super great guy."Following the news, Lovato was spotted on Tuesday with her boyfriend Jutes in New York City. The pair were seen holding hands as they left dinner at LAVO Italian Restaurant. The two coordinated their looks for the evening – Lovato wearing a black leather jacket splashed with white paint, and Jutes showing off his neck tattoos in a...
Alicia Keys Throws A Fun Roller Skating Party In Honor Of Her ‘KEYS II’ Album
Alicia Keys and a star-studded list of celebs united for a fun rollerskating party at Rockefeller Center in NYC on August 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Gets Darker and Ruder Without Ditching Killer Choruses: Album Review
The roads taken by Demi Lovato have never been a simple stroll. Since the uncomplicated teen-pop of her 2008 debut, “Don’t Forget,” as she’s grew older her music morphed into a palate of smoky soul and glossy R&B, driven by her powerfully emotive voice and increasingly contentious lyrics inspired by the complications of her psyche, the mire of mental health, a messed-up childhood and the algebra of need that is addiction. Lovato’s had her bruises, and it always pretty much shows in her music. In January she announced on Instagram that she’d conducted a “funeral” for her pop and R&B sides,...
Selena Gomez stuns in a beautiful Versace gown
Selena Gomez is welcoming a new decade with glamour. The singer and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a couple of photos while wearing a gorgeous Versace gown. RELATED: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Taylor Swift: See their best moments together ...
Demi Lovato Shares the Advice She'd Give to Young Disney Stars Today: 'Take It Easy'
Demi Lovato is reflecting on their childhood in the spotlight. The 30-year-old singer looked back at their Disney beginnings in conversation with PopCrush last week, revealing that she'd tell young stars with the network not to rush growing up. "It's more important to have a personal life than it is...
Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words
Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Shares Romantic Birthday Tribute to Her
Demi Lovato's new boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, just confirmed their relationship with a romantic tribute to the singer on her 30th birthday. This Sunday, the musician posted an Instagram carousel featuring photos and videos of the two taken over the course of their romance. In the first photo, they are seen smiling at each other while on a hike. And in an adorable clip, Lutes, aka Jute$, is seen continuously kissing Lovato as they drive.
Demi Lovato’s ‘29’ Seemingly Shades ‘Collector’ Ex Wilmer Valderrama, Their Age Gap: A Complete Lyric Breakdown
Something to sing about? Demi Lovato made waves when she seemingly called out ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama and their age gap on her “29” single. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song,” the Sonny With a Chance alum, 29, told Zane Lowe in a Wednesday, August 17, interview for Apple Music. “I just said, ‘I have to go for this. I have to own my truth.’ … Sometimes saying less is more.”
Everything Bridget Marquardt Has Said About ‘Girls Next Door,’ Playboy, Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson
While Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson have been on opposite sides when it comes to reliving their Playboy pasts, Bridget Marquardt appears to fall somewhere in the middle regarding her feelings on their time as Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. Marquardt, Madison and Wilkinson were already dating the Playboy founder when E! ordered a show about their […]
Popculture
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Worries Mama June Has an 'Addiction to Men' in Exclusive 'Super Sized Salon' Sneak Peek
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is getting more than just a mother-daughter makeover with Mama June Shannon during her visit to Babydoll Beauty Couture. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new Super Sized Salon, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star opens up to her hairstylist Taj about the ups and downs of her relationship with her mom.
Comments / 1