Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Inside a Cheyenne Guesthouse with Chickens & Space Age Shower
You don't have to venture far to find unique places to stay. I can prove that with a guesthouse located just north of Cheyenne that has chickens and a shower that's likely nicer than the one on the space shuttle. Seriously. This neat place hosted by Hannah on Airbnb is...
Authorities Looking for Poacher Who Shot a Bull Elk Near the Highway, Removed Head and Antlers
A 6×6 bull elk was shot and killed in Sybille Canyon between Wheatland and Laramie, WY in early August. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding the poacher. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne’s Local Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
Need Friday Plans? Cheyenne Has a FREE Family Fun Night Tomorrow.
Family night is every night in my house! But sometimes, we like to jazz it up and go from home movies to something out of the house. So if that sounds like you have, I got news for you - tomorrow, there's a 100% free family fun night at Frontier Park.
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
Cheyenne Little Theatre To Perform An Absolute Classic In September
When Cheyenne Little Theatre released their schedule for the upcoming season, I was really excited. It's a really solid lineup and the first show that I saw that made my eyes light up is the show that is going to hit Atlas Theater next month. It's a perfect classic and I'm sure, we've all sung songs randomly or quoted the film adaptation of this classic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak
You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
capcity.news
Taco John’s donates $30K to ForMak nonprofit as group continues work to promote crosswalk safety
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ForMak nonprofit has been building momentum slowly but surely. Founded in the aftermath of tragedy, ForMak was created when McCormick Junior High student Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk to school this past November. The organization has put in the hours since to raise awareness citywide and statewide for improved safety in and around school zones.
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest John Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN
Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday
Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration
The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Southside Stampede returns for second year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - South High School held the return of their Southside Stampede on Saturday, encouraging students, parents, and community members to come out and show support. This was just the second Southside Stampede ever and the event’s already begun to show signs of growth. “It...
2 dead in two-vehicle crash in Loveland
Police in Loveland are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead Sunday. The crash occurred near 5400 North Wilson Avenue.
Laramie’s Fave Wing Spot to Compete in National Buffalo Wing Fest
We sure are spoiled with delicious wings here in Laramie. Double Dub's, a.k.a. Wetzel's Wings, has been wowing the Gem City's tastebuds for years. They're kind of famous - I mean, Josh Allen himself is known to adore their #17 Spicy Bleu, which was named for the Bills' Quarterback. It...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCSD1 announces policy for free and reduced lunch
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County School District 1 announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. The Nutrition Services Central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne
The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0