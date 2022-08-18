Read full article on original website
Related
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
730 People Helped Break a World Record at the Iowa State Fair
Earlier this summer, it was revealed that the Iowa State Fair would be attempting to break a Guinness World Record during the 2022 event. The website read:. "Bags, bean bags or cornhole, name the game and bags will be thrown across the Grand Concourse in a grand display of Iowa sportsmanship Saturday, Aug. 20. In the spirit of Iowa State Fair competition, you can be part of the official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cornhole tournament."
Is A South Dakota Mom’s Salary Better Than Minnesota?
How do stay-at-home moms spend their time? A better question may be, "How many times do stay-at-home moms get a break?" The tireless tasks are 24/7 for some. Just think of what moms go through each day on child care and household duties alone:. Caring for and helping household children:...
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Bicycle Friendly Are Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?
With the number of summer weekends winding down, time is running out to as Queen put it so well 'get on your bikes and ride'. But when it comes to ensuring the best biking experiences in America, which states offer a smooth ride and which have too many bumps in the road?
Is it Legal to Spread Ashes at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota?
Mount Rushmore is one of those places families go to make memories, passing down the tradition through the generations. It's arguably some of the most hallowed ground in the entire U.S. That's why it's a dream for many to have their final remains laid to rest at this historical landmark....
Why Is Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park Not Visited Like The Rest?
The National Parks in our country is one of the greatest gifts that we have for all to enjoy. Here in South Dakota, there are two; Badlands National Park and Wind Cave National Park. North Dakota has Theodore Roosevelt National Park. About 480 miles from Sioux Falls nestled along the...
How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November
We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Band Perry’ to Replace ‘Lady A’ at the South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair has announced that The Band Perry will replace Lady A on the grandstand stage on Sunday, September 4. Country music group Lady A was set to perform on September 4th. Unfortunately, the band had to cancel their appearance at the SD State Fair along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?
In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Which is Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota’s Favorite Workout?
Most everyone agrees that exercise, in one form or another, can be quite beneficial to one's overall health. What we don't seem to agree on is the best workout to help us meet our exercise goals. A new study from the fitness experts at BarBend looked at Google search data...
Most Important Events in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota History
Earlier this summer, the United States celebrated its 246th birthday. And while that was certainly the most significant date in our nation's history, each of the 50 states that have sprung up over the years has their own pivotal moments from the past decades, or in some cases, centuries. To...
Brilliant Northern Lights Forecast For Iowa, Minnesota, & SD
A big category G3 geomagnetic storm is heading for the upper midwest which means Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota could see some spectacular northern lights. If you've ever experienced the Aurora Borealis away from the city lights in the night sky over Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota you know what a breathtaking display that can be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Food Does South Dakota Binge on during a Breakup?
Love gone bad can be a tough thing to contend with for some. You might remember the Neil Sedaka classic "Breaking Up is Hard to Do?" Old Neil was right, a bad breakup is rough, and many people seek to gravitate to an assortment of comfort foods in search of a little comfort when their heart is bruised and broken.
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
The Oldest Bar in South Dakota Was Around Before Statehood
The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of bars, saloons, and pubs, but one historic watering hole has been around a lot longer than you might imagine. Not many bars can boast that they were serving up drinks to the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody, long before South Dakota became a state.
Get Your First Look At Minnesota Fish/Wildlife Stamps For 2023
When Minnesota anglers prepare for each fishing season the one thing everyone has in common is a fishing license. The license fees support fish and wildlife conservation in the state and walleye for stocking in Minnesota lakes. Also, every year many artists cast their best to be awarded the wildlife...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0