Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Dean Talks Working With Beyoncé, Says Kanye West Scrapped Entire Album Once
In the entertainment industry, one thing almost every successful person will tell a newcomer is that they need to have thick skin. If they are a person who tends to get their feelings hurt or are overly sensitive about criticism, those aspiring artists may have difficulty adjusting, but Mike Dean has spent enough time building on being one of the best that he sheds any stressors like water off a duck's back.
hotnewhiphop.com
OVO Sound Season 4 Episode 16 Includes Tracks From Fivio Foreign, 42 Dugg, & Lil Uzi Vert
We're back this weekend with a new episode from the masterminds over at OVO Sound, who have put together yet another excellent playlist to meet all your summer streaming needs. Oliver kicked things off on the latest upload with EST Gee's "Love Is Blind," which he tastefully followed with "Yes,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To "Super Freaky Girl" Acapella
If there's one thing about Nicki, it's that nothing goes through the door without her approval. That is, except, for the newly-released acapella version of "Super Freaky Girl." The latest single from Nicki, which samples Rick James, arrived exactly a week ago but she's been ramping up the efforts before the numbers on the chart come out. Chances are, Nicki will debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 next week, especially since she released the "Roman Remix" days after the original.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous & Jim Jones Link Up For "Rich Hustle" Single & Music Video: Watch
Yet another banger to arrive for hip-hop lovers this weekend comes from Fabolous and Jim Jones on their "Rich Hustle" single and accompanying music video. We haven't heard a new album from the former since 2019, although he looks to be getting back into the swing of things following the arrival of his "Say Less" joint with French Montana and his "1 Thing" freestyle.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tevin Campbell Confirms He's Gay, Explains Why He Didn't Come Out Earlier
45-year-old Tevin Campbell's fans have long speculated about the "Can We Talk" hitmaker's sexuality and during his August 17th appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, he, at last, confirmed that he identifies as a gay man. "What makes me happiest right now is how far I’ve come in life,"...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"
The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Casey Affleck Unlikely To Attend Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez' Wedding: Report
Casey Affleck appears unlikely to be attending his brother, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, after the actor was spotted in Los Angeles picking up coffee from a Starbucks on Saturday morning. Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Georgia over the weekend. “Why...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Shooting Update: Video Shows Rapper In Distress After L.A. Incident
After Quando Rondo was involved in a Los Angeles shooting on Friday (August 19) night, fans feared for the 23-year-old rapper's fate. Initial reports speculated that he may have lost his life in the incident, but it was later confirmed that he survived, although all the members of his entourage weren't so lucky.
Jamie Foxx Drops “Bud (Mowing Down Vamps)” Music Video
Jamie Foxx teamed up with The BSB Boys for “BUD (Mowing Down Vamps).” The song comes from the actor’s Netflix film Day Shift which was released on Aug. 12. In the music video, directed by Taylor Chien, Foxx and the BSB crew turn killing vampires into a fun, party-like activity. The visual also features cameos from actors Dave Franco and Meagan Good, who also star in the film. In the movie, Foxx plays Bud, a struggling father whose job as a pool cleaner is only a front for his true career as a vampire slayer. Good plays his ex-wife and the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Apathy, Jadakiss, & Stu Bangas Come Together For Angsty "No Time To Waste" Joint
August has been a huge month for new music, from Megan Thee Stallion and The Game dropping in the same weekend to Nicki Minaj triumphantly breaking records with her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." This New Music Friday, we've received projects from names like Tink, Aitch, and Internet Money, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Johnny Depp In Talks To Make Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has been riding high since his victory over Amber Heard in their much-publicized defamation suit. The Edward Scissorhands actor has been working on new music, directing his first feature in over two decades, and maybe even reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Now the Charlie And The...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Details How Dr. Dre Made "How We Do" Happen With 50 Cent
The song remains one of The Game's most beloved classics and he recently shared just how the track materialized. The Los Angeles rapper is continuing to share moments from his career as he promotes his latest album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, and recently, he caught up with Carl Lamarre for The Debut Live. During the chat, Game revisited "How We Do," his The Documentary hit that featured 50 Cent, and shared how Dr. Dre was instrumental in making that collaboration come to pass.
hotnewhiphop.com
Demi Lovato Explains Why She Feels "Survivor's Guilt" About Mac Miller's Death
Artists aren't always transparent about their struggles with addiction, but ever since Demi Lovato almost passed away from an overdose, the singer has been open about her recovery. Lovato was introduced to the industry as a child star and soon, she was a Pop icon tearing up music charts across the globe. Often, with fame and riches comes temptations, and for years, Lovato attempted to balance substance abuse with her career.
hotnewhiphop.com
B.o.B., Baby Tate, & Black Boe Come Together On "Bad Lil Bish" From New "Better Than Drugs" Album
This New Music Friday, the North Carolina native returned with his first album in two years, titled Better Than Drugs, also announcing that he'll be headed out on a North American tour kicking off in Athens, Georgia on August 27th and closing in Atlanta on October 13th. The "Nothin On...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Drama Lists Everyone Who "Did Something Wrong" During Drake-Meek Mill Beef Era
Things are all good between them these days, but Hip Hop remembers a time when Meek Mill and Drake weren't on the same accord. Sure, it made for some monumental diss tracks—as beefs in Rap often do—but no one believed that the two rappers would ever be able to come back from the scathing insults slung back and forth.
hotnewhiphop.com
Aitch Releases "Close To Home" Ft. Ashanti, Ed Sheeran & More
Aitch has been revving up for the release of a new project for quite some time. The rapper's blessed fans with a handful of singles since the beginning of the year as he's teased the follow-up to 2020's Polaris. Today, he delivered his latest body of work Close To Home in its entirety. The 16-song project expands his global reach, emphasizing his technical prowess and his ability to craft hit records. Production is largely handled by WhyJay while artists like Ashanti, Ed Sheeran, and AJ Tracey appear on the tracklist for Close To Home.
Comments / 0