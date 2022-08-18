ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Mike Dean Talks Working With Beyoncé, Says Kanye West Scrapped Entire Album Once

In the entertainment industry, one thing almost every successful person will tell a newcomer is that they need to have thick skin. If they are a person who tends to get their feelings hurt or are overly sensitive about criticism, those aspiring artists may have difficulty adjusting, but Mike Dean has spent enough time building on being one of the best that he sheds any stressors like water off a duck's back.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To "Super Freaky Girl" Acapella

If there's one thing about Nicki, it's that nothing goes through the door without her approval. That is, except, for the newly-released acapella version of "Super Freaky Girl." The latest single from Nicki, which samples Rick James, arrived exactly a week ago but she's been ramping up the efforts before the numbers on the chart come out. Chances are, Nicki will debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 next week, especially since she released the "Roman Remix" days after the original.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous & Jim Jones Link Up For "Rich Hustle" Single & Music Video: Watch

Yet another banger to arrive for hip-hop lovers this weekend comes from Fabolous and Jim Jones on their "Rich Hustle" single and accompanying music video. We haven't heard a new album from the former since 2019, although he looks to be getting back into the swing of things following the arrival of his "Say Less" joint with French Montana and his "1 Thing" freestyle.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Kanye
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms He's Gay, Explains Why He Didn't Come Out Earlier

45-year-old Tevin Campbell's fans have long speculated about the "Can We Talk" hitmaker's sexuality and during his August 17th appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, he, at last, confirmed that he identifies as a gay man. "What makes me happiest right now is how far I’ve come in life,"...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"

The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Friendship#Tmz
Vibe

Jamie Foxx Drops “Bud (Mowing Down Vamps)” Music Video

Jamie Foxx teamed up with The BSB Boys for “BUD (Mowing Down Vamps).” The song comes from the actor’s Netflix film Day Shift which was released on Aug. 12. In the music video, directed by Taylor Chien, Foxx and the BSB crew turn killing vampires into a fun, party-like activity. The visual also features cameos from actors Dave Franco and Meagan Good, who also star in the film. In the movie, Foxx plays Bud, a struggling father whose job as a pool cleaner is only a front for his true career as a vampire slayer. Good plays his ex-wife and the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Apathy, Jadakiss, & Stu Bangas Come Together For Angsty "No Time To Waste" Joint

August has been a huge month for new music, from Megan Thee Stallion and The Game dropping in the same weekend to Nicki Minaj triumphantly breaking records with her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." This New Music Friday, we've received projects from names like Tink, Aitch, and Internet Money, as...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Johnny Depp In Talks To Make Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has been riding high since his victory over Amber Heard in their much-publicized defamation suit. The Edward Scissorhands actor has been working on new music, directing his first feature in over two decades, and maybe even reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Now the Charlie And The...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Details How Dr. Dre Made "How We Do" Happen With 50 Cent

The song remains one of The Game's most beloved classics and he recently shared just how the track materialized. The Los Angeles rapper is continuing to share moments from his career as he promotes his latest album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, and recently, he caught up with Carl Lamarre for The Debut Live. During the chat, Game revisited "How We Do," his The Documentary hit that featured 50 Cent, and shared how Dr. Dre was instrumental in making that collaboration come to pass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Demi Lovato Explains Why She Feels "Survivor's Guilt" About Mac Miller's Death

Artists aren't always transparent about their struggles with addiction, but ever since Demi Lovato almost passed away from an overdose, the singer has been open about her recovery. Lovato was introduced to the industry as a child star and soon, she was a Pop icon tearing up music charts across the globe. Often, with fame and riches comes temptations, and for years, Lovato attempted to balance substance abuse with her career.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Drama Lists Everyone Who "Did Something Wrong" During Drake-Meek Mill Beef Era

Things are all good between them these days, but Hip Hop remembers a time when Meek Mill and Drake weren't on the same accord. Sure, it made for some monumental diss tracks—as beefs in Rap often do—but no one believed that the two rappers would ever be able to come back from the scathing insults slung back and forth.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Aitch Releases "Close To Home" Ft. Ashanti, Ed Sheeran & More

Aitch has been revving up for the release of a new project for quite some time. The rapper's blessed fans with a handful of singles since the beginning of the year as he's teased the follow-up to 2020's Polaris. Today, he delivered his latest body of work Close To Home in its entirety. The 16-song project expands his global reach, emphasizing his technical prowess and his ability to craft hit records. Production is largely handled by WhyJay while artists like Ashanti, Ed Sheeran, and AJ Tracey appear on the tracklist for Close To Home.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy