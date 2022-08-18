ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presenting the cases for and against Saints trading LB Zack Baun

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
Is the end of the line in sight for Zack Baun and the New Orleans Saints? Nothing from him or head coach Dennis Allen would suggest that — they’ve been busier joking about cheese curds in post-practice press conferences than sharing much insight on his role with the team — so I’m hesitant to go too far down this rabbit hole, but something’s not right here.

With Pete Werner sidelined by a groin injury, it’s been free agents signed off the street like Eric Wilson and Jon Bostic who are getting first-team snaps next to Demario Davis, not Baun. That’s hardly what you’d expect to see from a former third-round draft pick who the Saints traded up for.

Instead, Baun has been running with the special teams units, and to his credit making some big plays covering punts and kickoffs. That’s one area he’s excelled in New Orleans. He did lead the team in special teams snaps played last year, getting on the field for return and coverage units as well as the field goal block squad. It just isn’t what was expected of him. To be fair, those initial expectations never made much sense.

The Saints spent a 2021 third rounder to move up from No. 88 and pick Baun at No. 74 overall in the 2020 NFL draft; before that, he was an undersized pass-rush specialist with the Wisconsin Badgers who starred in multiple sports as a recruit out of the Milwaukee suburbs. When New Orleans called his name on draft day, they made the curious decision to convert him from his college role as an edge rusher to an off-ball linebacker. We’re three years into that project without much to say about it. If anything, it’s been a lesson in putting players in a position to use their strengths.

Baun was in and out of practice during the week leading up to New Orleans’ first preseason game with a hamstring injury, but it’s behind him now and he participated fully in both of their joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay. Playing in front of a friendly home crowd has to be good for his confidence, but the Saints need real results from the third-year pro.

And that brings us back to the point. Is Baun going to suddenly flip the switch and become a force player running alongside Davis? Likely not. The Saints haven’t shown much interest, if any, in letting him rush the passer like he did at Wisconsin (it doesn’t help that he’s about 50 pounds underweight for their prototype at defensive end, assuming everything’s accurate on their online roster). If his ceiling in New Orleans is a career special teamer, fine, but that’s disappointing for a former top-75 selection — though maybe the Saints are comfortable with that outcome. That’s what their words and actions show us, anyway.

There’s a very real chance this turns into a Rob Ninkovich situation where Baun goes to a new team and thrives because they’re letting him do what he does best and rush the passer, rather than line up off the ball and try to cover and learn new run fits. If the Saints aren’t happy with Baun’s progress in learning those new skills, why not let him try something he’s better at? And if they won’t do that, why don’t they stop wasting everyone’s time and trade him somewhere else?

Why not see if another team is interested in trading for Baun and trying him out in a pass-rush role? Find another team that uses more odd fronts and undersized edge rushers than New Orleans and roll the dice. Maybe you could get a draft pick out of it, or a player at a position of greater need. If Baun isn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon with the Saints and likely leave in a year as a free agent, it could be better to write things off as a loss, get some compensation, and let him pursue another opportunity.

So here’s the counterpoint. At best, the Saints could hope to recoup a draft that’s significantly less valuable than what they invested in Baun in the first place. Recently, the Miami Dolphins traded former second round selection Adam Shaheen and a seventh round pick for a future sixth rounder (though that deal was nullified by Shaheen’s failed physical), and the Las Vegas Raiders traded their 2021 fourth-round pick, Tyree Gillespie, for a conditional seventh rounder in 2024. The New England Patriots swapped 2019 first rounder N’Keal Harry for a 2024 seventh-round choice, too. The trade market just isn’t very active right now, but like Baun most of the players being moved are former high-round draftees who didn’t meet expectations.

What about a player-for-player trade? In that case, you’re looking at something like the Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks swap, which saw J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (an Eagles second-round pick in 2019) exchanged for Ugo Amadi (a Seahawks 2019 fourth rounder), straight up. That’s basically sending out a backup and getting the same in return. Is it worth punting on Baun’s career if this is all you’re getting back?

Probably not. There’s still time for Baun to elbow his way into the lineup on defense, and there’s a lot to be said for making a career out of your efforts on special teams. It’s not ideal, but few things are. I’d rather keep giving Baun opportunities to justify the high draft pick the team spent on him than part ways prematurely and get next to nothing in return. Giving up on him to recoup a late-round draft pick two years from now or a player likely to be cut in a few weeks isn’t worth it. Let’s see if they agree.

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you'll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
WATCH: Texas commit Arch Manning shines in scrimmage, tosses 53-yard pass

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to showcase why he's rated the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. Steve Sarkisian and his staff were impressively able to secure a commitment from Manning in June. Shortly after, the recruiting flood gates opened for the Longhorns and they have the No. 2 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite.
Stock up, stock down after Eagles win vs. Browns in preseason Week 2

The Eagles wrapped up two joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday in Cleveland, and the stock market for several key players is soaring on Monday. Philadelphia dominated with the running game behind the second-string offensive line, and quarterback Gardner Minshew erased doubts about his shaky training camp performance by completing 14 of his 17 attempts for 142-yards.
Alex Bachman's do-it-all performance encourages Giants

Before Sunday night's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants reserve wide receiver/returner Alex Bachman was a player on the roster bubble. After a breakout 11-catch, 122-yard performance that saw him score two fourth quarter touchdowns and make a key stop on special teams, the Giants are going to have to find a spot for him.
QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn't quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he's capable of. It turns out he's capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
Former NFL MVP Thinks Kirk Cousins Can Throw for 5,000 Yards

The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching and the Minnesota Vikings are one of the most intriguing teams in the National Football League. With a new regime taking flight in general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and especially head coach Kevin O'Connell, the way they handle a roster that is mostly similar to what Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer had last season. The Vikings finished the season 8-9.
Studs and duds from Rams' 24-20 loss to Texans: Durant, Williams stand out for LA

The Rams changed things up a bit on offense in their second preseason game, giving John Wolford an opportunity to play – his first extended game action since 2020. He started the night against the Texans and played the first half before giving way to Bryce Perkins for the second half. They combined for 265 yards passing, but neither had a touchdown pass.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

