Read full article on original website
Related
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of this hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
Let’s Make The “Toaster Tree” Minnesota’s #1 Attraction
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
A Minnesota Kid Is A Finalist For U.S. Mullet Championship- Voting Ends Friday
We are in the midst of one of the most important contests of all time. The Mullet Championships are underway, and a Minnesota kid is a top contender. You can learn about the Mullet Championship by visiting www.mulletchamp.com. VOTE NOW!. Minnesota's own Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Minnesota is pictured above...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure
It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
Win Your Way Into Counting Crows and The Wallflowers at the State Fair
It's a Winning Weekend with 96.7 The River! We have tickets to see Counting Crows and The Wallflowers in the Grand Stand at the Minnesota State Fair. The show is happening Friday, August 26th. Download the River Mobile App to your phone, and listen for code word Friday, August 19th...
Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails
A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
Top Hot Date Spots in and Around St. Cloud to Experience
Being new to the St. Cloud area I am trying to find new and fun experiences for my honey and I. So when I asked YOU to let me know what the hot date spots are in and around St. Cloud, you showed up big with a MIX of great ideas so thank you! Can't wait to visit these different suggestions and see what becomes our favorite. Perhaps, even you'll discover a new destination on this list! In no particular order, this is what you said are your favorite date spots:
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”
I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North. Alicia Mages of Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a gray 2007 GMC Yukon XL with Minnesota license plate FLN 170. The vehicle has a headlight out, 2 blue lives matters stickers and an American flag on the back with Cadillac Escalade tail lights that go from the bumper to the roof.
Allegiant Airlines to Extend Flights Out of St. Cloud Airport
ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is extending the weekly flights from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida this winter. Starting in October and running through mid-February, there will be twice-weekly non-stop service to both destinations out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport. In mid-February, the flights to...
Kingston Trio to Perform 2 Shows in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A top folk music act of the 1950s and 60s is stopping in St. Cloud. The Kingston Trio will be performing two shows at Pioneer Place Theater on Saturday, September 10th one at 3:00 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. In 1957 the Kingston Trio emerged from...
St. Cloud Summer Tourism Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels
ST. CLOUD -- It was a strong summer travel season for local tourism in St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of Visit Greater St. Cloud. She says June was the first time St. Cloud tourism reached pre-pandemic levels. When we talk about dollars spent, visitor to resident ratio,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Was Your First Job?- Central Minnesotans Share Their Answers
We recently asked Central Minnesotans what their very first job was, and how old were they at that time. We had a ton of responses, and being out in the middle of the Midwest, it's not surprising that a lot of our listeners had their first jobs on a farm.
A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event
Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
Gas Prices Fall Nationally For 10th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ten straight week, despite some areas seeing a slight rise in prices. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82. The national average price for gas has fallen 5.1 cents...
Legal Pot, It’s All Good In 19 States, Why Not Minnesota?
I really can't believe we are still having this conversation. What do we currently have, 19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November.
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0