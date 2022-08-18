ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more

As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Why Nebraska, Scott Frost chose Casey Thompson as starting quarterback

Nebraska tabbed Texas transfer Casey Thompson as the Huskers' starting quarterback this season, a decision coach Scott Frost does not take lightly. Thompson is the most-experienced quarterback on Nebraska's roster, and replaces multi-year starter Adrian Martinez, who left the program for Kansas State. Frost consistently mentioned Nebraska's search for the...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status

With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kansas State completes roster by adding Anthony Thomas

On Sunday morning, one day after Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson committed to Kansas State, the Wildcats rounded out their 2022 roster by adding Anthony Thomas. He announced his decision on Twitter with the following message:. "100% committed thanks to everyone who supported me it was bumpy but I'm here!! #KStateMBB"
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

LSU RB John Emery suspended first two games of 2022 season

LSU running back John Emery is facing a two game suspension to open the 2022 season, sources told Geaux247. Emery is currently appealing the decision according to a report from the Athletic's Brody Miller. The news comes on the heels of coach Brian Kelly's comments about Emery's 'situation' and some of the past academic issues that have forced the senior running back to miss time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Decision Day for Top247 DL Edric Hill

Today's the day four-star defensive lineman Edric Hill will announce his college commitment. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big moment. Who: Edric Hill, 4-star DL, Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City. Rated the No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 187 overall player in the country,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Final WVU Football Depth Chart Projection - Defense

Fall camp is over. Preseason practice is beginning. On Monday, Head Coach Neal Brown will meet with the media. If things go as expected, he could use that press conference to discuss winners of certain position battles. You know what that means? It's time to make our predictions for what we expect the two-deep to look like. Today, we finish with the defense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

South Carolina aiming for historic recruiting class

South Carolina landed a pledge from another top recruiting target Thursday in Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. His verbal sees the Gamecocks rise to No. 17 in the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings. Second-year coach Shane Beamer and his staff aim to finish in the Top25 for a second-straight...
